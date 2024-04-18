EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton to Ferrari 'a big risk' according to McLaren driver

Lewis Hamilton making the move from Mercedes to Ferrari is a 'big risk' for the seven-time world champion, according to a McLaren driver.

Hamilton will drive for the famous Italian outfit from the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season, following an announcement that shocked the sporting world earlier this year.

READ MORE: Hamilton to open Wolff talks at Mercedes amid Ferrari F1 move uncertainty

Although Mercedes is losing ground on the frontrunners and Ferrari is the only team to beat Red Bull in 2024, a young McLaren star gave their differing views on the transfer.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans shortly after Hamilton's announcement, they detailed their thoughts on the 'brave' and 'refreshing' move.

READ MORE: Former Ferrari star suggests team rethinking Hamilton Sainz switch

Hamilton has 'so much courage'

Hamilton will drive for Ferrari

When asked for her thoughts on Hamilton's switch, Bianca Bustamante, McLaren's F1 Academy driver, said, "Good on him, honestly.

"As he said, at one point, you just got to be brave, take a risk, and do something different for a change.

"It's so refreshing to see in motorsport. Often, we're just following the trend, following what we think is right for us.

"And then it actually takes so much courage to do something different, to be different, and to have that change.

"He's taking a big risk that could maybe give him another championship or maybe have a bad performance this year.

"But in the end, he's brave enough to take that chance, and I think it's so nice to see.

"I'd love to see more bold moves like that in F1."

READ MORE: Hamilton WARNED by Ferrari chief over performance levels

Related