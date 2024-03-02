When will Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari F1 debut?

The F1 world was rocked by the news of Lewis Hamilton's sensational move to Ferrari. But when will the seven-time world champion officially don the iconic red?

After a glorious decade with Mercedes, during which he won six world titles and helped the team win eight consecutive constructors' championships, Hamilton is poised for a fresh challenge, joining the Prancing Horse and finally fulfilling his childhood dream.

While Carlos Sainz bids farewell to Maranello, Hamilton arrives on a multi-year contract, ready to team up with Charles Leclerc and ignite a new era of competition.

But the burning question remains: when will Lewis Hamilton officially make his Ferrari debut?

When and where will Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Unfortunately, we will have to wait with bated breath until the 2025 season to witness Hamilton hit the track in Ferrari red.

And while the official 2025 schedule is yet to be released, whispers suggest the Australian Grand Prix might snatch back its season-opening slot from Bahrain due to Ramadan potentially affecting the start of next year's schedule.

This possibility throws open the exciting prospect of witnessing Hamilton in a fiery red Ferrari, officially taking the grid for the very first time at the iconic Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

But beyond the spectacle, the Australian GP would also present a crucial test for Hamilton. Adapting to a new team, a new car, and a new dynamic alongside Leclerc will require meticulous preparation and a period of adjustment.

While Hamilton's experience and adaptability are undeniable, the first race will offer valuable insights into how seamlessly he fits into the Scuderia setup.

Can he replicate his Mercedes magic in red? Will he forge a formidable partnership with Leclerc? The 2025 Australian GP will provide the first glimpse into this exciting new chapter.

