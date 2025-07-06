Williams star battles FLOODED garage at British GP after heavy rain hits Silverstone

Williams academy driver Luke Browning has shared a video of his flooded garage at Silverstone, as heavy rain hit the circuit ahead of F1's British Grand Prix.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday's grand prix, with rain hitting the circuit since the early morning.

Prior to the start of the F2 feature race, a driver in the series and Williams junior, Luke Browning, shared a clip of his flooded Hitech garage on Instagram.

Browning simply captioned the video 'hmm', as he panned to his Williams clad livery and rainwater flooded the garage, creating an ankle-deep pool of water that the driver tried to brush away.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old managed to drive his Hitech car out on track and finished third in a wet and chaotic F2 feature race, which was interrupted by multiple safety cars.

Photo credit @lukebrowningracing Instagram

Will the rain continue for F1's British Grand Prix?

Currently, there is a 55 per cent chance of rain for the start of the British GP, which gets underway 3pm local time (BST).

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued in the East of England area, where motorists have been warned that conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail.

The warning also included potential flooding of a few homes and businesses and some damage to buildings or structures.

Wind gusts are also expected to be higher than we have seen thus far at Silverstone this weekend, reaching highs of 44km/h and could make it tricky for drivers heading into the corners at the British GP.

