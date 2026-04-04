Has a youngster become too much of a threat?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are usually the first drivers to support emerging young talent in F1 but in 2026 they have withdrawn their help to one star.

With 11 world titles between them, Hamilton and Verstappen are now the two elder statesmen of Formula 1 and last year welcomed a raft of F1 rookies to the sport.

From Isack Hadjar to Gabriel Bortoleto, these young drivers have benefitted from the wisdom of the two champions. Kimi Antonelli was also one such rookie, but now he's in the lead of the 2026 drivers' championship, the picture has changed.

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Speaking to German publication Bild, Antonelli was asked about his relationship with Hamilton and Verstappen. To this he responded: "Last year, they were very open and helped me a lot.

However, those days of open mentorship have passed, and he added: "Now they’ve stepped back."

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Can Antonelli become a world champion?

The silence from Red Bull’s Verstappen and Hamilton is easy to understand because Antonelli isn’t just a newcomer anymore, he’s a serious contender who is consistently challenging for race wins.

His recent victory in Japan saw him climb firmly to the top of the standings and ahead of teammate George Russell, becoming the youngest driver to do so.

While the direct mentoring from multiple world champions has waned, the Italian driver still puts into practice the crucial lessons he learned during his debut year.

He emphasises one lesson in particular which is: "Always be yourself and make sure you enjoy what you do if you want to be truly fast. The pressure here can sometimes make you forget that."

Antonelli: My biggest weakness is experience

Antonelli also discussed his chances of beating team-mate Russell to the title this year, and said: "Experience is my biggest weakness compared to drivers like George, no question.

"You can't buy that. But I'm confident that I'd still have a chance if the opportunity arose. I've been working towards this for many years, and my victory showed that I can beat anyone if I perform to my potential.

"But to do that, I need to get the basics right. My team and I constantly remind ourselves of that."

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