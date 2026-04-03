F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announcement made, F1 team release huge statement

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Max Verstappen is set to return to the iconic Nordschleife later in April.

The Red Bull driver has confirmed his latest venture at the circuit which is nicknamed the 'Green Hell'.

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Alpine F1 team release statement over driver sabotage claims

The Alpine F1 team have released a statement to its fans and Formula 1 supporters over hateful messages sent to its drivers on social media.

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Franco Colapinto has been subject to abuse online following the Japanese Grand Prix, while his rival and former Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was sent abuse for causing a collision between the pair at the Chinese Grand Prix

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Aston Martin confirm Lance Stroll to race outside of F1

Aston Martin have confirmed the participation of F1 star Lance Stroll in a different racing series.

The struggling F1 team have revealed that the Canadian will be using the break from F1 to try out a different series.

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F1 viewers down on 2025 after Japanese Grand Prix

Viewership figures for the 2026 Japanese GP have seen a huge decrease across many European countries compared to the 2025 race at the Suzuka International Circuit.

The 2026 rules upheaval has received mixed reviews from drivers and fans alike so far this year.

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Martin Brundle thinks Max Verstappen will stay in F1 but only on one condition

F1 legend Martin Brundle has said that four-time world champion Max Verstappen will stay in the sport, but only on one condition.

28-year-old Verstappen said following the Japanese Grand Prix that he is contemplating his future in F1 because of the new regulations that have been brought in for the 2026 season.

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Ferrari to test at Monza as huge F1 upgrades expected for Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari upgrades are coming for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and they are set to take to the Monza track to test them out, according to reports in Italian media.

The Maranello-based outfit have been consistently the second-fastest team on the grid so far in 2026, but appear to have a trick up their sleeve.

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