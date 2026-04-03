F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announcement made, F1 team release huge statement
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announcement made, F1 team release huge statement
All the latest news from the world of F1!
Max Verstappen is set to return to the iconic Nordschleife later in April.
The Red Bull driver has confirmed his latest venture at the circuit which is nicknamed the 'Green Hell'.
➡️ READ MORE
Alpine F1 team release statement over driver sabotage claims
The Alpine F1 team have released a statement to its fans and Formula 1 supporters over hateful messages sent to its drivers on social media.
Franco Colapinto has been subject to abuse online following the Japanese Grand Prix, while his rival and former Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was sent abuse for causing a collision between the pair at the Chinese Grand Prix
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin confirm Lance Stroll to race outside of F1
Aston Martin have confirmed the participation of F1 star Lance Stroll in a different racing series.
The struggling F1 team have revealed that the Canadian will be using the break from F1 to try out a different series.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 viewers down on 2025 after Japanese Grand Prix
Viewership figures for the 2026 Japanese GP have seen a huge decrease across many European countries compared to the 2025 race at the Suzuka International Circuit.
The 2026 rules upheaval has received mixed reviews from drivers and fans alike so far this year.
➡️ READ MORE
Martin Brundle thinks Max Verstappen will stay in F1 but only on one condition
F1 legend Martin Brundle has said that four-time world champion Max Verstappen will stay in the sport, but only on one condition.
28-year-old Verstappen said following the Japanese Grand Prix that he is contemplating his future in F1 because of the new regulations that have been brought in for the 2026 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari to test at Monza as huge F1 upgrades expected for Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari upgrades are coming for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and they are set to take to the Monza track to test them out, according to reports in Italian media.
The Maranello-based outfit have been consistently the second-fastest team on the grid so far in 2026, but appear to have a trick up their sleeve.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline
Latest News
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:27
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'
- Yesterday 22:42
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
- Yesterday 21:55
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
- Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline
- Yesterday 19:51
Lewis Hamilton missed Ferrari meetings, why things are better now
- Yesterday 18:56
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april