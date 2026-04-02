F1 viewers down on 2025 after Japanese Grand Prix

F1 viewership figures from across Europe after the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix provide a difficult picture for F1 to look at.

The wholesale regulation changes that have swept into the sport in 2026 have received mixed reviews from drivers and fans alike so far, with Lewis Hamilton describing it as the 'best racing' that he's experienced in F1, and Max Verstappen threatening to quit the sport unless changes are made.

But as a spectacle for fans, the new regulations have done exactly what they were set out to do, provide more overtaking opportunities between the cars on track.

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We have seen vastly increased numbers of overtakes at the three grands prix so far compared to the 2025 editions of those events, and every race has seen a number of lead changes.

But despite this, viewership figures for the 2026 Japanese GP saw a huge decrease across many European countries compared to the 2025 race at the Suzuka International Circuit. Although races in China and Australia were more positive for F1.

Spain's F1 broadcaster DAZN saw a 49 per cent decrease in viewers compared to 2025, although DAZN summariser Antonio Lobato recently said that this is down to the two Spanish drivers in Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso struggling at the back of the grid.

France's Canal + saw 404,000 people tune in to Sunday's race, which is a decrease of 43 per cent compared to last year, while Austria and Germany saw 36 per cent and 21 per cent decreases respectively.

However, Italy saw a huge increase in viewership, with their Sky Sports Italia channel having a whopping 824,000 people tune in to Sunday's race. That's an increase of 36 per cent compared to 2025, as Italians bask in having a championship contender in Antonelli.

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Can Antonelli bring home the championship?

Italian F1 fans are likely riding the crest of a wave at the moment, with Antonelli having claimed back-to-back grand prix wins, and the legendary Ferrari team picking up podiums in all three of the grands prix so far.

Italy has not had a serious contender for the drivers' championship arguably since Alberto Ascari won it back in 1953.

Riccardo Patrese came a very distant second in the 1992 standings, while 1978 world champion Mario Andretti was born in Italy but was a US citizen and represented the US when racing in the sport.

Antonelli has the tools to become world champion, with Mercedes the dominant team in 2026, but time will tell as to whether he can sustain a challenge all-season long against his much more experienced team-mate George Russell.

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