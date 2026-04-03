Ferrari's massive three-point F1 upgrade plan to catch Mercedes in Miami

Ferrari have a three-point plan to catch the dominant Mercedes team in F1 in 2026.

The Scuderia have started well in 2026, claiming a podium at all three grands prix so far, and they currently sit up in second in the constructors' championship, behind only Mercedes.

The dominant Brackley-based outfit are 45 points clear of Ferrari having picked up all three grand prix victories so far through George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

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Ferrari are desperately trying to avoid a second consecutive grand prix winless season, and the only in way in which they're going to be able to do that it seems is if they can get closer to the performance of Mercedes, who look likely at this stage to win both championships.

Team principal Fred Vasseur and the engineering team are going to be working hard in the five-week break from the sport to bring upgrades to their machinery, and reports in Italian media suggest that the team have a three-step plan to try and usurp Mercedes.

New power unit software

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently warned Ferrari that they may travel backwards throughout the 2026 season unless they can improve their power unit output, with Mercedes power units clearly the benchmark in the early stages of 2026.

Hamilton's concerns played out at the recent Japanese Grand Prix, with both McLaren and Alpine looking strong, two more teams that are powered by Mercedes power units.

Ferrari cannot stand still, and Gazzetta have reported that they will not be in this five-week break between the Japanese and Miami Grands Prix.

They have stated that the team will be bringing a deeply revised and improved software for managing the electrical charge to their power unit, which should help the drivers to limit the effects of super clipping on the straights.

Ferrari are going to test out the new software at the Monza circuit in a filming day on April 21. That's because the home of the Italian GP is particularly demanding in terms of energy recovery, and so the track represents a good test for the new software.

ADUO

While this will not immediately help the team for the Miami Grand Prix, the ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) period comes into play at the end of the Monaco GP weekend.

ADUO was put in place by the FIA at the start of the season to help struggling power unit manufacturers by allowing them to bring upgrades to their power unit at three distinct periods in the season, after race six, race 12 and race 18.

To receive ADUO safety net power unit manufacturers must meet a specific criteria. According to Article 4 of Appendix 4 of the new technical regulations, a manufacturer qualifies for the upgrades if their: "ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE."

The above publication have reported that Ferrari have been deemed to have met this threshold, and in theory, Ferrari will be able to develop its power unit and have a higher spending cap for the power unit, which should help them to try and catch up to Mercedes.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for new race engineer in Miami after bitter Ferrari exit

The Macarena

The third way in which Ferrari are attempting to turn the tables in 2026 is via aerodynamic upgrades being brought to their SF-26.

Ferrari's innovative 'Macarena' rear wing which flips completely inside out has been used only in practice sessions so far in 2026, with the team unsure on how much benefit it gives to the car in active aero zones.

In order to make full use of the rear wing design, Ferrari believe that changes are needed to the underbody and sidewall profile, particularly at the rear, and they have been testing this in the simulator.

It's thought that they are trying to bring that configuration to the track once they have determined the exact benefit that it can give them on the straights.

This also includes tweaks to the front wing to match the overall aerodynamic balance of the SF-26 under this new configuration.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 suspect Mercedes skullduggery with new engine trick

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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