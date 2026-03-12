close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Rear wing of Ferrari SF-25

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ for F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Rear wing of Ferrari SF-25 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ for F1 Chinese Grand Prix

The radical design was fitted to both cars on Thursday

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Ferrari are going full ‘Macarena’ as they bid to close the gap on mighty Mercedes at this weekend’s F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

The Scuderia claimed third (Charles Leclerc) and fourth (Lewis Hamilton) places in last weekend’s season opener in Australia, but it was the Silver Arrows who claimed a 1-2 courtesy of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

The Italian giants are wasting no time to try and play catchup by shipping their radical new ‘Macarena’ rear wing to China, and on Thursday it was fitted to both cars ahead of Friday practice.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare

Hamilton on the 'Macarena' and a new nickname

Asked whether the radical design (which caused a major star at pre-season testing in Bahrain) brings an advantage, Hamilton said: “We did a full day or so on the wing - I think we did. I’m so grateful to the team because it was actually supposed to be later down the line, and they worked really hard to develop it and get it brought here.”

Hamilton also managed to give the new rear wing ANOTHER nickname, adding: “Last year I didn’t get to see the team’s full potential in that mode, because we were focused on this year’s car. I don’t know if it has an official name… Someone said ‘Macarena’, I have no idea why! It's the 'flip-flop' wing!”

What is the ‘Macarena’ and how does it work?

The ‘Macarena’, so named by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, is a new rear wing which was showcased for the first time in pre-season testing in Bahrain last month.

One of the new features of the controversial new 2026 F1 cars is active aerodynamics, which allows both the front and rear wings to be adjusted whether they are on the straight or approaching a corner.

The flaps on both the rear and front wings can be actively opened or closed. When closed they provide downforce but create drag. When they are open they reduce drag and downforce.

Ferrari's use of active aero raised eyebrows in a big way in Bahrain, after Hamilton's rear wing opened on the straight.

When the wing was open, it looked rather unusual and when it re-entered corner mode the reason for this quirk was exposed, after the wing fully rotated back into a closed position.

Ferrari have reportedly found a clever trick in the regulations which doesn't specify that the wing has to be mounted the right way up when the active aero is deployed.

This means they can run the rear wing upside down as they go down the straight, similar to an aircraft wing.

How much will it help Ferrari?

Ferrari's upside down rear wing should reduce drag and generate lift. Reducing drag could also reduce rolling resistance for the tyres, altogether allowing for a greater top speed on straights.

The introduction of the wing also be used to counter-balance Ferrari's exhaust wing, where an extra flap extends the diffuser area to help use exhaust gases to blow the rear wing area of the car, increasing downforce but at the cost of drag.

Hamilton on Mercedes gap and Ferrari plan

Hamilton travelled on to China from Australia with Mercedes rival Russell, and admitted he had asked the Brit about his clear power unit advantage. Fair to say he didn’t get all the inside info, and he believes Ferrari just need to concentrate on improving their own package.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he admitted: "I mean, I don't have all the information, so I don't really know too much, but of course I asked him about the engine. And yeah, I assume they could be more efficient, maybe they are able to charge more, maybe they have more crank power."

"And so we've just got to, rather than worry about what others have, we just have to work harder to try and extract more from the package we have. But I'm really proud of Ferrari and the guys back at the factory who have done such a great job to build the car and the engine that we have, which has been reliable, and we'll continue to develop it."

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin are 'still short on parts' ahead of Chinese GP

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Chinese Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 LEGO: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc star in 'iconic' Ferrari collaboration

F1 LEGO: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc star in 'iconic' Ferrari collaboration

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?

F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?

  • 2 hours ago
  • 6
Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier

Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier

  • Today 09:45
Max Verstappen found a genius hack to cope with F1's controversial new regulations

Max Verstappen found a genius hack to cope with F1's controversial new regulations

  • 50 minutes ago
F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

  • Today 08:55
Martin Brundle says there is one 'crazy situation' that F1 must stop in 2026

Martin Brundle says there is one 'crazy situation' that F1 must stop in 2026

  • Today 08:00

Just in

12:55
Max Verstappen found a genius hack to cope with F1's controversial new regulations
11:54
F1 News Today: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare
11:43
F1 Sprint Races: How do they work and are there changes for 2026?
10:54
F1 LEGO: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc star in 'iconic' Ferrari collaboration
09:45
Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier Latest F1 News

Fred Vasseur claims 'Ferrari would have won F1 title' if FIA had acted earlier

Today 09:45
F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation F1 Social

F1 2026: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

Today 08:55
'What do I do now?' - Daniel Ricciardo's heartbreaking F1 admission Daniel Ricciardo

'What do I do now?' - Daniel Ricciardo's heartbreaking F1 admission

Yesterday 21:55
Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin are 'still short on parts' ahead of Chinese GP Chinese Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin are 'still short on parts' ahead of Chinese GP

Yesterday 21:15
Ontdek het op Google Play
x