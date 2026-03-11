close global

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Australia, 2026

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen drops hint on future, Honda chief furious

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Australia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen drops hint on future, Honda chief furious

Max Verstappen speaks out following Mercedes rumours

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Max Verstappen has given the clearest indication yet of where his F1 future lies having so far spent his entire career that started in 2015 at Red Bull.

The four-time world champion has been linked with Mercedes in the past year, while Aston Martin have also been interested.

➡️ READ MORE

Honda chief furious over Aston Martin fiasco as daily Adrian Newey meetings revealed

Aston Martin have endured a brutal start to the F1 season with their power unit supplier Honda building an engine that is not just slow but unreliable too.

Honda chief Koji Watanabe is furious over the situation and admits he is now spending daily calls with Adrian Newey and Lawrence Stroll/

➡️ READ MORE

Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli is discovering the side of F1 you don't often see on TV and the Italian teenager isn't happy about it.

The Mercedes star was caught on camera chatting to Lewis Hamilton about the downsides of being an F1 driver, but even his description of it left the Ferrari star shocked.

➡️ READ MORE

Audi launch investigation after F1 start sees car withdrawn

Audi made their F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix after taking over from the Sauber team but not all went well in Melbourne.

Nico Hulkenberg was withdrawn from the start of the race after a late technical issue was flagged on the car which has now prompted an internal investigation.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 stars freak out over spider prank

F1 drivers have an incredibly dangerous job given they pilot cars at 200mph with walls sometimes just mere centimetres away.

But sometimes even they have fears us mere mortals share, and it turns out a few have a bit of a problem with spiders thanks to one team's outrageous prank...

➡️ READ MORE

