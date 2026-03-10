Kimi Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Lewis Hamilton
Kimi Antonelli has found out the hard way that being a Formula 1 driver isn't what it is cracked up to be.
Sure, being paid millions to travel the world and race cars isn't a bad gig but like any job there is always a downside, and the speedy teenage Italian's complaints are enough to leave even Lewis Hamilton shocked.
Contrary to the old trope that people parrot in that 'all F1 drivers do is turn up at race weekends drive for nearly two hours then go home', being an elite racing driver is tough business.
On race weekends alone, you have to ensure you are at peak physical fitness to match the other drivers doing likewise and to ensure you have the body to deal with the insane G-forces F1 cars produce.
Then there is the job itself, racing in front of millions of people under huge pressure, especially when social media abuse is likely to manifest in some way due to some sad people's entire existence is to send abuse to others for kicks.
Kimi Antonelli discovers the downsides of F1
But Antonelli's problems is nothing to do with that, his complaints come from well outside an F1 car - and the world of marketing.
You see, F1 teams and drivers have sponsors, and those sponsors want some payback for the funds they are sending to the sport. Often this takes place in the form of media days as F1 drivers take up another role as marketers.
During a conversation with Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, Antonelli told the Ferrari driver about the worst aspects of being an F1 driver.
Starting mid-conversation, the exchange between the two which has been posted on X went as follows:
Antonelli: “Especially with marketing days.”
Hamilton: “Yeah that’s terrible.”
Antonelli: “They just keep adding.”
Hamilton: “How many days?”
Antonelli: “42”
Hamilton: “That’s a lot.”
So there's your proof. F1 drivers are not 'overpaid stars who just drive around in circles ', they also have to put on the suit and pick up the briefcase to do a shift they really wished they wouldn't have to do...
Well that's at least true aside from the suit and briefcase part, they probably just need to put on team-wear... with sponsors showing obviously.
When is the next F1 race?
The 2026 F1 season continues at the Chinese Grand Prix for round two of the season with the race on Sunday 15, March, following the season opener in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.
Antonelli finished second at Albert Park behind team-mate George Russell, and will hope he can get the better of the British star in Shanghai to throw down an intent to challenge for the world championship.
