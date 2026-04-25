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Kim Kardashian in full glam alongside headshot of Hamilton in orange-tinted glasses and red and white pullover. Black background with red smoke rising from the bottom of image.

F1 Schedule: Miami Grand Prix times and running order with Hamildashian on the menu

Kim Kardashian in full glam alongside headshot of Hamilton in orange-tinted glasses and red and white pullover. Black background with red smoke rising from the bottom of image. — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Schedule: Miami Grand Prix times and running order with Hamildashian on the menu

F1 and star power, south Florida was made for this

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 finally returns to action at the Miami Grand Prix after an unprecedented five-week hiatus, with the 2026 calendar reshuffled following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The enforced break has provided teams a rare early-season reset after the first three races of 2026 and factories have been flat-out producing upgrade packages, while drivers have taken the chance to recharge before a brutal run into the summer.

All eyes now turn to the Miami International Autodrome for another Sprint weekend, where Mercedes’ dominance will again be tested by chasing rivals Ferrari and McLaren.

Off track, celebrity interest is set to spike again, with Kim Kardashian widely expected to make her first garage/paddock appearance of the season as her relationship with seven-time Lewis Hamilton appears to go from strength to strength.

F1 DRIVER SALARIES: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 session times at the Miami Grand Prix

Below is the F1 schedule and session details for the entire race weekend in local Eastern Time, UK BST or Pacific Time if you are watching on the West Coast.

There is already a change to the original planned schedule, with F1 confirming that Free Practice 1 on Friday will now last for 90 minutes, instead of the original 60.

Session Date Local time (ET) UK time (BST) Pacific time (PT)
Practice 1 (FP1) Friday May 1 12:00-13:30 17:00-18:30 09:00-10:30
Sprint Qualifying Friday May 1 16:30-17:14 21:30-22:14 13:30-14:14
Sprint Saturday May 2 12:00-13:00 17:00-18:00 09:00-10:00
Qualifying Saturday May 2 16:00-17:00 21:00-22:00 13:00-14:00
Grand Prix (57 laps) Sunday May 3 16:00-18:00 21:00-23:00 13:00-15:00

Miami Grand Prix on TV: How to watch live

The race will be streamed on Apple TV in the US as part of a ground-breaking five-year $750million deal as the tech giant replaces ESPN.

Sky Sports F1 will continue to broadcast the action in the UK as rights holder since the 2012 season.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

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