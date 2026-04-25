Lewis Hamilton's role in F1 title fight revealed by Mercedes star

It looks to be a two-way fight between Mercedes F1 stars George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for the 2026, and the British driver is taking inspiration from Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is no stranger to an inter-team battle for the championship, with himself and Nico Rosberg causing enough trouble for Mercedes and Toto Wolff from 2014 until 2016.

But Wolff, and his driver lineup, are adamant history won't repeat itself in 2026, with Russell full of nothing but respect for his younger team-mate.

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Speaking to CNN, he was asked if he loves the competition just that little bit more with team-mate Antonelli, and he replied: "To be honest, it doesn’t change anything for me. Kimi’s a fantastic driver and we’ve battled one another all the way throughout last year, of course that was his first year, but I already got a very good glimpse at how talented and fast he was.

"The start of this year has been a dream start to this season [for Antonelli], but from my side I know what I’m capable of and no championship is ever won over three races."

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Russell would rather emulate Hamilton than other champions

Russell was also asked to respond to advice given by David Coulthard, who said on the Up to Speed podcast that the harmonious relationship between Russell and Antonelli was a 'facade', and that the Brit needed to assert his authority at Mercedes.

When these comments were put to him, Russell revealed Hamilton's role in informing how he will approach the 2026 title fight.

He said: "That’s not how I go about my business. I look at somebody like Lewis Hamilton. He’s somebody who has won a huge amount in his life and he’s always won in a fair and dignified way.

"On the flip side you’ve got other great champions who have won through gamesmanship. I know what I stand for, I know what sort of person I am, I know what I’m capable of in the race car and I don’t need to win through any of those means."

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