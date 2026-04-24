'Crazy' Lewis Hamilton F1 theory destroyed as insider claims 'he's coming back'

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed numerous successful years in the sport, but the season he was at his peak remains a matter of debate.

The British driver made his F1 debut in 2007, instantly impressing by fighting for the title in his maiden campaign at McLaren and standing on the podium during the first nine races of the season.

While Hamilton ultimately lost the title by one point, he went on to claim his maiden championship the following year in 2008.

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During a recent episode of the F1 Nation Podcast, Hamilton's success was the subject of conversation and in particular his best season in the sport.

When asked when he thought Hamilton's peak was during his career, ex-F1 driver turned pundit Jolyon Palmer responded: "So I would say 2008 was Lewis coming in and some of the drives he put in that year, obviously he won the title right at the end, but when you think back to Silverstone when he was clearly a class ahead of the rest and he nearly lapped the whole field, and a few other drives around that time.

"The skillset that he had, he had the team fully singing off his hymn sheet. I think that was good."

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Windsor: 'That's crazy!'

During a livestream on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the former F1 team manager was asked about Palmer's comments regarding peak Hamilton, and he vehemently disagreed.

To Palmer's opinion, Windsor replied: "I think he's crazy to say that."

"2008, he drove beautifully, but what are we saying? He wasn't driving well in 2021? He got better, he was a better qualifier, the more he went on. Particularly after 2016. His peak for sure was 2021, and 2022 it was a different car [ground effect]. All the shock of Abu Dhabi added up and he went away a little bit from his style, went into a wider approach in corners, braking in a straight line.

"He's coming back a little bit [now]. 2021 he was unbelievably good, better than 2008 for sure."

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