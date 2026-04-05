George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
Russell has been warned in his championship fight
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been warned about his title fight with team-mate Kimi Antonelli amid the 'facade' that everything is fine.
Russell has been left frustrated the past two rounds, where it was his young team-mate Antonelli stealing all the headlines with race winning performances in China and Japan.
As a result, Russell has lost his championship lead, perhaps earlier than expected, to a team-mate who is only in his sophomore season in Formula 1.
While Russell remains the favourite, particularly in regards to his mental fortitude over the gruelling
24 22 race schedule, the Brit has been warned that he must respond to Antonelli's success.
Not only must he stop his team-mate from gaining any further advantage in the standings, but according to one former F1 driver Russell must begin to chip away at Antonelli's growing confidence.
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Russell needs to erode Antonelli's confidence
Speaking about the status of the two Mercedes team-mates after the Japanese Grand Prix, 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard urged Russell to not Antonelli benefit from further success.
He also alluded to the 'facade' that all is rosy between the two team-mates, and that Russell will have to 'erode' Antonelli's confidence while pretending everything is fine at Mercedes.
During a recent appearance on the Up to Speed podcast, Coulthard said: "I think George is realising this is his opportunity and any advantage that they've had in those early races will slowly be eroded as their customer teams understand how to use their energy as Kimi grows in confidence.
"You don't want a really confident team-mate. You want a team-mate that's slightly thinking, 'Oh, I'm not sure I can beat him in qualifying.' Trust me, I know because I had team-mates where I would sit there looking at the lap time in qualifying thinking, 'I've got one more set of tyres. I don't think I can go any faster.'
"So, George has to now start eroding that confidence within Kimi. And he's having to do that whilst of course, [keeping] the facade of the team. Mercedes, you know, we love each other, everyone's fine, but it will come to a head.
"And as far as I'm concerned for George, he's got to get his shoulders behind that and get his elbows out sooner rather than later because Kimi is growing in confidence right now."
F1 2026 Drivers' Standings after the Japanese Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|72
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|63
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|49
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|41
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|17
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|12
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|4
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|18
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
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