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Antonelli after taking P2 in Sprint at Interlagos

Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Antonelli bids for Chinese Grand Prix glory

Antonelli after taking P2 in Sprint at Interlagos — Photo: © IMAGO

Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Antonelli bids for Chinese Grand Prix glory

Antonelli could join the list in China on Sunday

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Max Verstappen remains the youngest ever F1 Grand Prix race winner, just another record held by the brilliant Red Bull superstar.

Verstappen displaced Sebastian Vettel as the youngest ever race winner back in 2016, with a sensational victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in his first Red Bull outing.

The Dutchman achieved that feat at the tender age of 18 years, 7 months and 15 days, and in Barcelona he cemented himself as a star of the future after an astonishing drive to fend off multiple Ferrari attacks from Kimi Raikkonen.

Fast forward nearly 10 years, and Verstappen now has four world titles to his name, and his record as a precocious genius still stands.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Who are F1's youngest race winners?

Verstappen currently holds the record for the youngest F1 race winner, and prior to that Sebastian Vettel was the youngest winner with Toro Rosso back in 2008.

We could see a new addition to the list this weekend with 19-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli on pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. A win there would see him slot into the list at number 2 behind only Verstappen.

Here are the top ten youngest F1 drivers ever to win a race in the series:

Driver Age Grand Prix Team
Max Verstappen 18y 07m 15d Spain 2016 Red Bull Racing
Sebastian Vettel 21y 02m 11d Italy 2008 Toro Rosso
Charles Leclerc 21y 10m 16d Belgium 2019 Ferrari
Fernando Alonso 22y 00m 26d Hungary 2003 Renault
Troy Ruttman 22y 02m 19d Indianapolis 1952 J. C. Agajanian
Bruce McLaren 22y 03m 12d USA 1959 Cooper-Climax
Lewis Hamilton 22y 05m 03d Canada 2007 McLaren
Oscar Piastri 23y 03m 15d Hungary 2024 McLaren
Kimi Raikkonen 23y 05m 06d Malaysia 2003 McLaren
Robert Kubica 23y 06m 01d Canada 2008 BMW-Sauber

Note: Troy Ruttman's victory at the 1952 Indianapolis 500 counts on this list, as the race was part of the official 1952 World Drivers' Championship season.

Which driver could be next to break the record?

There is only one driver on the current F1 grid who could break Verstappen's record, and that is Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad.

He turns 19 on August 8, so time is not on his side. He would need to register a victory in the next few weeks to beat the mighty Dutchman.

F1 DRIVER HEIGHT: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

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