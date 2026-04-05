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Lewis Hamilton looking shocked at the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract clause emerges as FIA lifeline revealed

Lewis Hamilton looking shocked at the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract clause emerges as FIA lifeline revealed

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lewis Hamilton holds outright number one driver status at Ferrari, according to an F1 insider.

The seven-time world champion's contract means that Ferrari do not want to implement team orders, according to Ralf Schumacher.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin get F1 lifeline as FIA ruling gives crisis team a massive boost

More details have been revealed on Aston Martin's potential F1 2026 lifeline from the FIA.

The team have only managed to finish one grand prix so far in 2026, with Fernando Alonso reaching the chequered flag at the Japanese Grand Prix.

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Max Verstappen is doing 'bizarre' 24-hour race outside F1

The 24-hour race in which Max Verstappen is set to race in next month has been described as 'bizarre' in a GPFans exclusive.

Verstappen has been confirmed to be taking part in the race away from F1.

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Max Verstappen misery deepens as Red Bull fail in key FIA bid

Max Verstappen's F1 misery could only deepen after reports suggest that Red Bull could miss out on a key FIA lifeline.

Red Bull may not be granted the safety net of the FIA’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) programme, according to reports.

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Toto Wolff takes aim at Max Verstappen as he calls 2026 'pure racing'

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has criticised Max Verstappen's view on the new 2026 regulations.

Verstappen has constantly reiterated that the new cars are not fun to drive, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso downplayed the skill level that you need to have to drive the new cars.

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F1 in April - Six crucial dates for your diary

Despite the race cancellations this April, there's plenty of F1-related action rumbling away in the background to satisfy your motorsport cravings.

Here's everything that's going on in the world of F1!

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