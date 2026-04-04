Toto Wolff takes aim at Max Verstappen as he calls 2026 'pure racing'
Toto Wolff takes aim at Max Verstappen as he calls 2026 'pure racing'
Max Verstappen could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has challenged Max Verstappen's dislike of the 2026 regulations, calling the new rules 'pure racing'.
There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the 2026 rules from fans, drivers and pundits alike in the early stages of this year, with an increased emphasis on electrical energy meaning drivers have to significantly manage their battery throughout the course of a lap.
The new rules that were brought in on the chassis side of things and with regard to the power units were designed to minimise the effect that the sport has on the environment, while also encouraging closer racing and more overtakes.
In these senses, they have done exactly what they said they would do, with the three grands prix so far having seen vastly more overtakes than the same races on the 2025 calendar.
But Verstappen has constantly reiterated that the new cars are not fun to drive, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso downplayed the skill level that you need to have to drive the new cars.
Verstappen even threatened after the Japanese Grand Prix to quit F1, unless changes are made to the rules by the FIA and Formula One Management.
In more positive news, however, Lewis Hamilton has described 2026 as the 'best racing' that he's ever experienced in F1, while Mercedes' George Russell has also been complimentary about the new rules.
Now, Russell's boss Wolff has issued his thoughts on the new rules, claiming that it makes F1 'very exciting', and he has also questioned Verstappen's dislike for the new regulations.
"Formula 1 is changing and becoming pure racing," Wolff told Sky Germany live on air at the Japanese Grand Prix. "Seeing one driver recharge his energy and another use it is very exciting. We’re talking about a science of racing that is evolving and is in the hands of the drivers.
"But perhaps Max and the others preferred last year’s rules, when we hardly saw any overtaking here at Suzuka."
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen announcement made, F1 team release huge statement
Can anyone catch Mercedes?
It's perhaps not surprising that Wolff and Russell are a fan of the 2026 rules, given how dominant Mercedes are at the start of this year.
The team hold a comfortable 45-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship, and they have won all three of the grands prix so far this year.
Russell and Kimi Antonelli look to be in a two-horse race for the drivers' championship too, unless something drastic happens.
Verstappen's grumpy mood, on the other hand, could be partly down to the fact that Red Bull have seemingly only given him a car capable of being in a midfield battle, with the four-time world champion's best grand prix result so far being sixth.
Time will tell whether Red Bull can improve Verstappen's mood, and whether they or anybody else can catch Mercedes as the season progresses.
READ MORE: Hamilton’s ‘frustrations’ with ‘bullying’ Verstappen revealed
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