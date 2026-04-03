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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘frustrations’ with ‘bullying’ Max Verstappen revealed

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘frustrations’ with ‘bullying’ Max Verstappen revealed

Former F1 star Eddie Irvine has weighed in

Former F1 star Eddie Irvine has predicted fireworks between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli this year, and provided some insight into one of the best title fights in recent memory.

The former Ferrari star, who finished just two points shy of winning the 1999 world championship when with the Scuderia, brought up some historic comparisons when asked if he thinks there could be 'incidents' between the two Mercedes team-mates as they go mano-a-mano for the 2026 title.

The Northern Irish driver specifically raised Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's experience of similar high-stakes title fights, both when his drivers were fighting between themselves for the championship (Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in 2016) and when an external actor was involved (Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021).

Both of those seasons involved contentious crashes between the title contenders, with Silverstone 2021 seeing Hamilton punt Verstappen off the track at high speed at Copse – something Irvine attributed to the Brit wanting to push back on his rival 'acting like a bully'.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen announcement made, F1 team release huge statement

Irvine: Hamilton got frustrated with Verstappen

It appears near impossible for close title battles to avoid some element of controversy or team-mate hitting in recent years (who remembers Lando Norris running into the back of Oscar Piastri in Canada last year?) and Irvine predicted similar things to come in 2026.

"I'm 100 per cent sure of it," he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "The stakes are too high and the drivers have similar performances. Therefore, Toto Wolff can't intervene with team orders. He experienced very tense situations, when Lewis Hamilton battled with Nico Rosberg and then with Max Verstappen.

"On the latter occasion, there was a bad accident at Silverstone. I think the seven-time world champion, who is one of the cleanest drivers in history, was frustrated because the Dutchman was acting like a bully."

Antonelli leads the 2026 championship after just three grands prix, having passed his team-mate – who already appeared to be getting frustrated over team radioin the standings at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Position Driver Team Points
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes72
2George RussellMercedes63
3Charles LeclercFerrari49
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari41
5Lando NorrisMcLaren25
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren21
7Ollie BearmanHaas17
8Pierre GaslyAlpine15
9Max VerstappenRed Bull12
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls10
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
12Isack HadjarRed Bull4
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
14Carlos SainzWilliams2
15Esteban OconHaas1
16Franco ColapintoAlpine1
17Nico HulkenbergAudi0
18Alex AlbonWiliams0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

READ MORE: Ferrari F1's massive three-point upgrade plan to catch Mercedes in Miami

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F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli

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