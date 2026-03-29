F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'
F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'
The Japanese GP saw a dramatic incident
Haas F1 driver Ollie Bearman suffered a huge crash at the Japanese Grand Prix, bringing out a safety car which did not amuse George Russell.
The young Brit has had a brilliant start to the season, but struggled during qualifying for the race on Saturday, being knocked out in Q1 and starting down in 18th. And on lap 22, Bearman's race ended, getting onto the grass at Spoon Curve and hurtling into the barriers. The Haas driver could then be seen limping away from his car.
While the safety car timing worked perfectly for Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, Russell lost out, having pitted just one lap before. "Unbelievable," the Brit shouted on team radio, before saying: "Wow, f*** our luck in these last two races."
More to follow...
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