FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

Mercedes appear to have been given a reprieve by the FIA

Mercedes admitted ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix that something was amiss with their W17 car after the race in China.

Instead of the team being banned, the FIA accepted their explanation thus allowing Kimi Antonelli to keep his first ever F1 win after leading home team-mate George Russell. It's a decision that could have far-reaching consequences.

The 2026 cars now feature active aerodynamics. Both the front and rear wings can adjust based on the driving mode. In the corners, the wings retract to generate downforce, while on the straights in 'Straight Mode' zones they extend to reduce drag and boost top speeds.

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Evidence of technical infraction

This season’s regulations run to an astonishing 259 pages, and several rules specifically address active aerodynamics.

Article 3.10.10.o in section C requires that a front wing transition between 'straight' and 'cornering' modes in no more than 400 milliseconds. The same 400-millisecond rule applies to the rear wing under Article 3.11.6.d.

GPFans soon discovered that Mercedes’ front wing took roughly 800 milliseconds to close—a clear breach of the rules.

This delay was especially notable when George Russell raced alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in turn 29 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Despite concerns raised by Ferrari and McLaren, and in light of this non-compliance, no penalty was imposed as the F1 circus headed to Suzuka.

FIA satisfied with Mercedes' explanation

In Japan, Mercedes explained that a miscalculation in determining the necessary hydraulic pressure caused the delay in the wing’s movement.

Their hydraulic system, responsible for operating the wing, did not meet the required performance in China. After discussions with the team, the FIA deemed the explanation acceptable.

When every DSQ is just another calculation error

This scenario raises baffling questions. Mercedes openly acknowledged that their car did not fully comply with the technical regulations, yet the FIA chose not to issue a formal warning or disqualification.

Typically, breaking such a rule would lead to disqualification, a norm observed even at the Nurburgring with Verstappen Racing recently. Allowing this 'calculation error' to pass sets a troubling precedent and creates another grey area in the regulations.

Last year, McLaren were given a double disqualification in Las Vegas over worn floor boards, a miscalculation in ride height that rightfully cost Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri their positions. So if minor errors can lead to disqualification there, why is Mercedes getting off lightly?

Recall the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix: under challenging conditions, Esteban Ocon won while Sebastian Vettel was second. Vettel’s car was later disqualified due to a fuel sampling issue, once again blamed on a so-called 'calculation error.'

In the end, a car is either within the regulations or it isn’t. It’s clear that the Mercedes was on the wrong side in China, making it all the more remarkable that neither Kimi Antonelli’s nor Russell’s cars were disqualified.

GPFans has reached out to the FIA for comment.

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