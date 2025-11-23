Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri DISQUALIFIED from Las Vegas Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The pair were classified second and fourth when the chequered flag fell, with Norris taking his place on the podium (after being driven around the track in a Lego car with the other two podium drivers).

After the race, however, it was revealed team principal Andrea Stella had delayed his media commitments and that the FIA were running scrutineering tests on Norris' car.

Technical delagate Jo Bauer confirmed that the skids for both cars had measured at below the minimum threshold, with the team summoned to the stewards to plead their case.

Piastri and Norris disqualified Las Vegas GP

After a lengthy delay, the double disqualification was confirmed, with McLaren's protestations (including: unexpected porpoising, a disrupted practice time through the race weekend, and the magnitude of their breach being less severe than the Ferrari case earlier in the year) dismissed.

The decision document read: "The rear skids of Car 81 were measured and found to be below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations. The relevant measurements were RHS Front 8.88mm, RHS Rear 8.93mm. The measuring device was a Mitutoyo Micrometre purchased in May 2025, and according to the manufacturer’s specifications, accurate to within 0.001mm.

"The rear skids were re-measured in the presence of the Stewards and the three McLaren representatives, and those measurements confirmed that the skids did not comply with the regulations. The relevant measurements were even lower than those measured originally by the Technical Delegate.

"Accordingly the Stewards determine that a breach of the Technical Regulations have occurred.

"The Stewards then heard submissions on penalty.

"The Team argued that mitigating circumstances existed in that there was additional and unexpected porpoising at this event, limited opportunity to test due to the weather on Day 1, and shortened practice sessions. Further the Team submitted that the degree of the breach was lower than prior breaches of this regulation in 2025.

"The FIA argued that unfortunately there was no provision in the regulations or in precedent for any penalty other than the usual penalty (i.e. disqualification). The FIA noted that it strongly held the view that the breach was unintentional and that there was not deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations."

Polesitter Norris lost the lead on lap one of Saturday's race, going deep after an attack from Max Verstappen at Turn 1 and leaving the track, losing position to the champion and then George Russell.

The Brit recovered to second by the time the chequered flag was waved, but team-mate Oscar Piastri finished fourth and the gap in the title standings widened to 30 points.

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese GP back in March for the same infringement, where the skid of his Ferrari was also found below the 9mm minimum thickness.

With both drivers disqualified, Norris' championship lead is still protected by 24 points to Piastri with two rounds still remaining.

READ MORE: 'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

Related