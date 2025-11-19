'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

The FIA have reportedly become aware of an illegal practice being used by multiple F1 teams following the championship round in Brazil last time out.

According to Japanese outlet as-web.jp, F1's governing body have found evidence that several teams were using so-called skid blocks that expand when heated, allegedly reducing wear on the undertray and allowing for a lower ride height.

The report stated that several team principals and technical directors approached the FIA after suspecting that some teams had been using heat-enhanced skid blocks.

These titanium pieces, fitted under the cars, are meant to ensure compliance with minimum ride height regulations and to protect the chassis from excessive wear.

They form part of the skid plank—attached to the car’s underbody—and both the plank and the skid blocks are inspected for wear after every race. Excessive wear on either component can result in disqualification, which is exactly what happened to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at this year's Chinese GP.

F1 teams 'raise suspicions' over rival skid block use

It appears that during the Brazilian GP last time out, observers noticed that some rival teams were running exceptionally low to the ground without incurring the expected wear penalties.

A lower ride height can offer a significant increase in grip and, consequently, a competitive advantage on the track.

According to the report, “The hotter the skid blocks get, the more they expand, causing them to sit lower than the plank.” This would contravene regulations, which require the skid blocks and the plank to remain at an equal height to ensure accurate measurement of any wear.

Jo Bauer, the FIA’s technical delegate, is said to have taken notice of the issue and examined all skid blocks before the qualifying session. During his checks, he allegedly discovered devices on several cars that were clearly intended only to heat the skid blocks.

Bauer is then reported to have ordered their removal prior to the start of qualifying, which may explain the noticeable performance differences seen between sprint races and qualifying sessions for some teams.

It is believed that nearly all teams have, to varying extents, employed this method—with some gaining a substantial advantage on circuits where cars can run very low.

The FIA is now reportedly preparing a new technical directive to curb this practice. However, as changes in F1 regulations come into effect in 2026, the overall impact of this trick may be significantly diminished in the future.

