F1 News Today: Max Verstappen slammed for ‘aggressive’ racing as champion admits considering different career
Max Verstappen has been criticised by a rival F1 boss for being 'overly aggressive' when competing against racing icon Lewis Hamilton.
The driving style of Red Bull's four-time champion previously earned him the title of F1's villain, but this season, he has adopted the role of the underdog.
He has just three rounds to continue to bring the fight to McLaren's driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and claim a fifth consecutive championship, but it appears papaya boss Zak Brown is yet to be convinced by the Dutchman's actions behind the wheel.
READ MORE
F1 champion Max Verstappen admits considering MotoGP move
Max Verstappen may be a four-time F1 world champion, but even he has been tempted by a move away from four-wheeled racing.
The Dutchman has proved consistently that his love for motor racing does not solely exist in F1, and has now admitted that if he wasn't competing in the pinnacle of motorsport, he would have been likely to try his hand at MotoGP.
Though the now reigning champion shared that he enjoyed his brief foray into two-wheeled machinery as a child, he felt compelled to stick to his dream of becoming an F1 driver given that he 'had more talent on four wheels'.
READ MORE
Lando Norris’ girlfriend hits back after F1 TV coverage controversy
Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, has hit back after claims that F1's TV coverage shows too much of the reaction from the drivers' family and partners, and not enough of the on-track action.
Williams star Carlos Sainz recently suggested the F1 TV director should stop focusing on reactions from the garage and instead pay attention to the racing, after some major moves from himself, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were all absent from the live broadcast in Singapore.
Portuguese actress Corceiro has now weighed in on her perspective, saying: "I'm there to support someone. I have nothing to do with that. I don't know anything about cars. I don't understand anything. I'm not useful for anything but supporting someone."
READ MORE
Williams reveal F1 transformation for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Williams have revealed yet another change to the look of their F1 car ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
At the Brazilian GP last time out, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon piloted machinery that donned a classic Gulf Oil-inspired livery, but it didn't exactly help their performance on track as they failed to pick up a single point.
But ahead of this weekend's race, Williams have pleased fans again with their new night race look, which leans towards a stealthy all-black theme.
READ MORE
How Max Verstappen can lose his championship crown in Las Vegas
It's been a long time since this has been the case in F1, but as the chequered flag is waved at the end of the Las Vegas GP this weekend, Max Verstappen may no longer be in contention for the F1 world championship.
Ever since his infamous maiden title victory in 2021, the Dutchman has picked up every drivers' championship, but he is now finally beginning to lose his grip on the sport's top prize.
McLaren's driver duo have been too strong, even for Verstappen in 2025, and Lando Norris currently leads the standings by 49 points. That means that by the time the Las Vegas GP has come to an end this year, Verstappen will no longer be able to pick up the title unless he has outscored the Brit by nine points or more.
READ MORE
