F1 champion Max Verstappen admits considering MotoGP move
Max Verstappen is a four-time Formula 1 world champion, and until this weekend at least, could make it five next month.
But even if he is beaten to title No. 5 by either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, he will likely still be regarded by many to be the best driver in the world.
Yet, that doesn't mean Verstappen's love for motor racing purely exists in F1, or even the four-wheeled variety.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|390
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|366
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|341
Max Verstappen flirted with MotoGP career
The Dutchman has admitted that if he wasn't an F1 driver he would have almost certainly tried his luck in the motorcycle equivalent world of MotoGP.
"If I could choose something, let's say if you couldn't race on four wheels or in general, I would say MotoGP," he said on the podcast Pelas Pistas.
"I still enjoy watching MotoGP races. The guys are crazy, but in a good way."
"If I hadn't been successful with what I'm doing on four wheels. You have to do something."
It wasn't all just in the mind too. Verstappen even admitted in his younger days he would try riding mini-bikes, "I rode these mini-bikes when I was about eight to twelve years old,"
Despite 'enjoying it a lot' he admitted one thing prevented him from taking his interest further was that he 'had more talent on four wheels.'
Is Max Verstappen's F1 youngest ever driver?
It was a wise choice. Verstappen became F1's youngest ever driver in 2015 at the Australian Grand Prix, driving for Toro Rosso at the age of 17 years and 166 days.
Such was his rapid development he was promoted to the Red Bull factory team barely a year later, winning his first F1 race on his team debut at the Spanish Grand Prix.
After pipping seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to his first F1 title in 2021, he has since he retained the championship each year.
