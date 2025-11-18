Williams reveal F1 transformation for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Williams F1 team have made another change to their livery ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

At the Brazilian GP last time out, Williams had a classic Gulf Oil-inspired livery that many fans took to social media to applaud, but it didn't exactly help their performance on track, as the team came away from the weekend having not picked up a single point across the two races.

Heading into this weekend's Las Vegas GP, the team are sat in fifth in the constructors' championship, now just 29 points ahead of sixth-place Racing Bulls and the gaggle of teams closely behind them.

While in a commanding position in fifth for most of this season, there is still work to be done for Williams to claim that spot, and all of the prize money that comes with it, before new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

And they may see this weekend's Las Vegas GP as the perfect opportunity to get back to points-scoring ways.

Ahead of the weekend, Williams have unveiled a new livery, featuring a significant emphasis on an all-black theme, as well as offering a thin strand of rainbow colours down the centre of the car.

The livery is designed to 'celebrate the power of Rovo AI', the AI tool at the heart of Williams' title sponsor Atlassian's daily operations.

Williams share livery change for Vegas night race

The glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Street Circuit offers a perfect place to try out a sleek new livery, with the night race under the lights allowing limited edition designs to shine against the backdrop of the iconic Vegas strip.

Team principal James Vowles said of the new livery: "This striking livery is the latest celebration of our work with partners Atlassian, who are helping to accelerate our tech transformation and bring Williams right back to the cutting edge.

"There could not be a more iconic place to unveil this than in Las Vegas, one of the most tech-forward cities in the world."

Meanwhile, chief information and analytics officer at Atlassian Williams Racing Sorin Cheran said: "In the midst of a busy F1 season, we need to drive improvements and find solutions quickly.

"Rovo helps us to search through files, data and information on our Atlassian system, ultimately allowing us to upgrade faster and find that all-important lap time. This is essential if we want to achieve our goal: to get back to the front and win multiple world championships."

