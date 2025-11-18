Flash flood watch issued ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

A flash flood watch has been put in place in Las Vegas for Tuesday night local time, ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Following a day of record rainfall on November 16 when the Harry Reid International Airport recorded 0.65 inches of rain, Nevada city is now braced for some flash floods.

Vegas is experiencing enhanced rainfall compared to the usual amount for this time of year, and has had a wetter year than expected up to the middle of November compared to their average.

While this latest warning does not threaten the Las Vegas Grand Prix itself - with smaller amounts of rain expected for qualifying, and mostly dry conditions forecast for the main event - it could well impact teams trying to set up at the track for the weekend.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the flash flood warning begins at 10pm on Tuesday night local time (PST), and will end at 4am on Wednesday morning local time.

F1 title race reaches pivotal moment in Vegas

F1 heads to Vegas for the third running of the modern race around the Las Vegas Street Circuit, which takes drivers along the iconic strip section of the city.

This year, the Las Vegas GP marks the 22nd round of the 24-race F1 season, and could play a vital role in deciding where the drivers' championship will go, with a three-way battle for the championship currently in place.

Lando Norris sits 24 points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, while Max Verstappen is a further 25 points behind the Aussie McLaren star, but Red Bull's reigning champion could find himself out of title contention after the Las Vegas GP if he fails to pick up enough points.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 341

McLaren and Red Bull strategists will already be busy at work trying to figure out the best way to go about this weekend's race, and this tumultuous early week weather might just have left them scratching their heads a bit.

However, the actual race itself is set to be mainly dry with a small chance of rain for Saturday night's race, but temperatures are expected to be cold, which could help Mercedes' quest to secure second in the constructors' championship, with their 2025 machinery seemingly at its best when conditions are cool.

In the cold night time race in Nevada last year, George Russell managed to take a pole position and race victory double, and the Brit will be hoping for more of the same this year.

Las Vegas 2025 F1 weekend schedule

Session Track Date Track Time UK Date UK Time FP1 Thu 20 Nov 16:30 Fri 21 Nov 00:30 FP2 Thu 20 Nov 20:00 Fri 21 Nov 04:00 FP3 Fri 21 Nov 16:30 Sat 22 Nov 00:30 Qualifying Fri 21 Nov 20:00 Sat 22 Nov 04:00 Race Sat 22 Nov 20:00 Sun 23 Nov 04:00

