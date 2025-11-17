Weather record broken in Las Vegas ahead of F1 race
Weather record broken in Las Vegas ahead of F1 race
Las Vegas has seen a weather record broken, just a week out from the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The third iteration of the race around the streets of Las Vegas takes place this weekend, in what is the 22nd round of the 24-race 2025 season.
A huge fight for the title is reaching its conclusion between Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with the latter now holding a 24-point lead at the top after a brilliant Brazilian GP weekend.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|390
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|366
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|341
But, there has been much concern over the weather forecast for the showpiece event in Vegas, with cold temperatures for the night sessions expected, and there being the potential for some rain throughout the three-day event.
And on Saturday, just seven days out from the grand prix which takes place on Saturday night local time (6am Sunday GMT), parts of the Nevada city experienced record rainfall.
Harry Reid International Airport recorded 0.65 inches of rain, which made it the wettest November 16 in history after a day filled with heavy rain showers. Vegas is experiencing wetter than usual weather for this time of year, and the previous daily record stood at 0.52 inches, set all the way back in 1964.
Vegas ready for F1 battle
So far in 2025, Vegas has received 3.98 inches of precipitation, which is higher than the average for this time of year. The valley normally receives an average of 3.57 inches by mid-November.
There are cold temperatures forecast for the weekend, but there was the same for the two previous iterations of the event too, and it didn't cause the kind of tyre problems that some teams were worried about, despite it being the coldest event on the F1 calendar.
The glamorous track takes drivers along the famous Strip in Vegas, meaning the partial closures of many businesses and roads in that part of Vegas for the race weekend.
Nonetheless, it has been seen as somewhat of a success in its opening two years for F1, with drivers seemingly enjoying the track and Max Verstappen and George Russell taking the two previous victories.
Let's hope that concerns about the weather - including some fan fears about snow which turned out to be fake news - don't materialise and we get a dry weekend's running at the high-speed track.
REVEALED: How much does a hotel for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend cost?
Related
Latest News
Weather record broken in Las Vegas ahead of F1 race
- 42 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari star claims dominant victory as Lewis Hamilton ruled 'not good enough'
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Nevada
- Today 14:28
Las Vegas Grand Prix seen as 'test bed' for F1 future
- Today 12:57
Ted Kravitz leaps to Lewis Hamilton's defence in Ferrari turmoil
- Today 11:54
Ferrari can win in just about everything APART from F1
- Today 10:53
Most read
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november
McLaren F1 legend confirms retirement after 38 YEARS and seven title wins
- 28 october