How much does a hotel for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend cost?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a showstopper event on the F1 calendar, with hotel prices in Sin City during the weekend reflecting the star power of the event.

Leading up to the third iteration of F1’s newest night race, the Las Vegas Review Journal conducted a survey of hotel prices across the event and surprisingly concluded that hotel stays in Las Vegas will not be as expensive as the past two years have been.

Choosing from a sample of 161 hotels from Hotel.com, the average price of hotel rooms from Wednesday, November 19 until Saturday, November 22, was $194.04 a night. Compared to 15 downtown Las Vegas hotels, the average for the same time frame was calculated at $106.67 a night.

43 hotels priced at less than $100 a night, while 16 hotels priced at more than $500 a night. However, if you wanted to stay at Las Vegas’ statement hotels during the race weekend then expect to pay a lot more.

Las Vegas GP hotel stays: From luxury to budget

Luxury hotels naturally delivered the highest prices, with iconic names such as The Venetian coming in at $751 a night, Caesars Palace a bit less at $559 a night and Fontainebleau $508 a night.

The prices then drastically rise for a stay in Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, where $1,095 a night will ensure you a five star luxury stay in the hotel and casino, offering separate packages for those staying for the Las Vegas GP weekend.

A grand prix fan package is also on offer at the luxury hotel, offering a three-night stay in a Wynn Panoramic View King or Two Queens guestroom and two Grandstand tickets for the race, starting at $5,600.

From one end of the budget to the other, budget rooms at Oyo were selling for $30 a night which totals an entire stay at $340. Other inexpensive options include Circus Circus ($31 a night), the Downtown Boutique ($55 a night) and Gold Spike ($58 a night.)

Durango, Red Rock Resort, the California, Main Street Station and the Fremont, are all sold out for the four days of the F1 race weekend in Las Vegas.

