How much does a hotel for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend cost?
How much does a hotel for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend cost?
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a showstopper event on the F1 calendar, with hotel prices in Sin City during the weekend reflecting the star power of the event.
Leading up to the third iteration of F1’s newest night race, the Las Vegas Review Journal conducted a survey of hotel prices across the event and surprisingly concluded that hotel stays in Las Vegas will not be as expensive as the past two years have been.
Choosing from a sample of 161 hotels from Hotel.com, the average price of hotel rooms from Wednesday, November 19 until Saturday, November 22, was $194.04 a night. Compared to 15 downtown Las Vegas hotels, the average for the same time frame was calculated at $106.67 a night.
43 hotels priced at less than $100 a night, while 16 hotels priced at more than $500 a night. However, if you wanted to stay at Las Vegas’ statement hotels during the race weekend then expect to pay a lot more.
Las Vegas GP hotel stays: From luxury to budget
Luxury hotels naturally delivered the highest prices, with iconic names such as The Venetian coming in at $751 a night, Caesars Palace a bit less at $559 a night and Fontainebleau $508 a night.
The prices then drastically rise for a stay in Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, where $1,095 a night will ensure you a five star luxury stay in the hotel and casino, offering separate packages for those staying for the Las Vegas GP weekend.
A grand prix fan package is also on offer at the luxury hotel, offering a three-night stay in a Wynn Panoramic View King or Two Queens guestroom and two Grandstand tickets for the race, starting at $5,600.
From one end of the budget to the other, budget rooms at Oyo were selling for $30 a night which totals an entire stay at $340. Other inexpensive options include Circus Circus ($31 a night), the Downtown Boutique ($55 a night) and Gold Spike ($58 a night.)
Durango, Red Rock Resort, the California, Main Street Station and the Fremont, are all sold out for the four days of the F1 race weekend in Las Vegas.
F1 HEADLINES: AI car beats professional racer as alternative Hamilton sporting venture revealed
Related
Latest News
F1 Las Vegas: Fans in weather panic over Grand Prix snow forecast
- 26 minutes ago
How much does a hotel for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend cost?
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 1 hour ago
'Lewis Hamilton isn't good enough': Schumacher's brutal reaction to Ferrari drama
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star claims dominant victory in major first for team
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: AI car beats professional racer as alternative Hamilton sporting venture revealed
- Today 15:49
Most read
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november