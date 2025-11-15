F1 News Today: BLOCKBUSTER signing attempt revealed as F1's richest team named
One of the biggest names in motorsport, Valentino Rossi, has been identified as the racer Zak Brown initially targeted for an Indy 500 McLaren drive in 2026.
Arrow McLaren announced that Ryan Hunter-Reay will be the fourth driver to compete at the 2026 Indianapolis 500; but 'Captain America' was not their only consideration for the drive.
Brown reportedly had another driver in his sights, with journalist Jenna Fryer linking the seven-time MotoGP champion, Rossi to the team.
Ferrari are F1's wealthiest team at $6.4bn but TWO of their rivals are catching up
Ferrari are officially F1's wealthiest team in 2025, but two of their nearest rivals are also growing quickly.
The motorsport legends made the blockbuster signing of Lewis Hamilton in 2024, but the big-name hire has failed to return them to their championship winning ways this season.
Nevertheless, Ferrari have topped the list of F1's most wealthiest teams with a valuation of $6.4billion.
Undercover police to be deployed at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The security measures ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix have been confirmed by Metropolitan Police Department, including the use of undercover officers.
Las Vegas has quickly become one of the standout locations on the F1 calendar since its reintroduction in 2023, with the race taking place on the iconic Strip.
However with an event of such magnitude, the police have their work cut out for them, with Undersheriff Andrew Walsh delving into just how much organisation and how many officers it takes to police the event sufficiently.
Restaurant apologises after FREE burger deal puts 'curse' on Oscar Piastri
Australian burger chain Grill'd has been accused of placing a 'curse' on Oscar Piastri by some fans on social media, with the brand issuing an apology on their own account.
Piastri hasn't achieved a race victory since the Dutch Grand Prix in August, with team-mate Lando Norris rocketing into the championship lead by 24 points with three rounds remaining.
Yet, Piastri's drop in form as coincided suspiciously with a free burger deal initiated by Grill'd.
Las Vegas set to be hit by STORMS throughout week before F1 grand prix
With one week to go until F1 heads to Nevada for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix reports of storms dominate the weather forecast.
Ahead of the weekend, two Pacific storms were forecast in Southern Nevada with rain also expected throughout the weekend prior to the race.
Rain showers will continue throughout the week leading up to Thursday's action in Las Vegas, as temperatures also threaten to plummet.
