Undercover police to be deployed at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Metropolitan Police Department have revealed they will deploy undercover police officers for security at F1’s upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 descends on the iconic Vegas Strip for the third time since its inauguration in 2023, with three rounds remaining of the championship as Lando Norris enters as the favourite to secure his first world title.

Ahead of the Las Vegas GP, storms have been forecast for the week leading up to the event, and rain is expected every day until the first session gets underway for FP1 on Thursday evening Pacific Time at 4:30pm.

Until then, preparations for the race are underway with public safety officials talking to the Las Vegas Review Journal about how they aim to tackle an event of F1’s magnitude.

The race has previously drawn a large number of visitors, boasting 306,000 visitors over the weekend in 2024 all descending on Las Vegas for the F1 action.

Speaking ahead of the Las Vegas GP, Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh delved into their preparations ahead of this year’s race.

"Even though this is the third year we’re hosting the Las Vegas Grand Prix, we refuse to be complacent in our preparation, we refuse to be complacent in our staffing, and we refuse to be complacent in our messaging," Walsh said.

"There probably won’t be much space where you don’t see a police officer."

Walsh also added that a group of plain clothes officers will also be deployed to help with their policing efforts, and added: "You can bet that the full weight of the police department has been put behind this."

"With everyone’s cooperation, we’ve continued to make the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix a great event for everyone involved."

Road closures for Las Vegas GP weekend

Also on hand at the Las Vegas GP, will be the Clark County Fire Department where chief Billy Samuels confirmed that the fire department will have medical and fire resources in case of an emergency.

Road closures will also be expected during the Las Vegas GP weekend, with portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue and Sands Avenue closed, which will come into effect on Thursday, November 20.

On each day of racing, road closures will begin at 1pm and roads will be fully closed by 3pm, but roads can be expected to reopen at 10pm and be fully open around midnight.

Public and private pedestrian bridges will remain open, but safety enclosures and barriers have been installed inside all bridges along the Strip to prevent people from throwing items onto the race track, with hundreds of private security employees also on pedestrian bridges.

"We take steps to educate and warn the public about stopping on the pedestrian bridges before we take any type of enforcement action, and if needed, we can cite or arrest noncompliant individuals," Walsh concluded.

READ MORE: Did Verstappen call for Ferrari to ditch Hamilton? F1 champion drops team move plan

Related