Las Vegas set to be hit by STORMS throughout week before F1 grand prix

Southern Nevada is braced for extreme weather ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with storms forecast throughout the week prior to the event.

Two Pacific storms are forecast in Southern Nevada on Thursday night, with a good chance that rain could hit the area every day for the next week leading up to the grand prix.

However, if the first storm system moves slower and tracks south, the chance of rain increases, but if it moves quicker and tracks north, there will be less rain but more wind.

The Saturday ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is currently forecast to have the most amount of rain, with the chance rising to 99 per cent from 6pm, and it will continue through the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rain showers will continue all of Sunday day, only lightening to a light drizzle in the afternoon at 3pm. Light rain showers will continue all through next week and into Thursday’s evening of practice at the Las Vegas GP.

Will there be chaos at Las Vegas GP with storms?

Currently, there is only a 26 per cent chance of drizzle impacting FP1 at 4:30pm, which rises to 29 per cent for FP2 at 8pm.

Temperatures are also expected to drop severely throughout the week with temperatures as low as 12 degrees Celsius by the time free practice rolls around on Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

The first storm ahead of the Las Vegas GP is predicted to be ‘pretty strong’, with another storm following right behind the first.

Not only does the on track action have to be taken into consideration, but also the construction of the Las Vegas GP street circuit meaning the facilities have to be installed every year for the event rather than racing at a circuit with pre-existing facilities.

The stormy weather ahead of the Las Vegas GP could also prove to be a logistical problem for teams arriving at the circuit ahead of the weekend's action.

