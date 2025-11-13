F1 News Today: Ferrari help Hamilton with penalty trick as FIA trolled

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari came up with a clever trick at the Brazilian Grand Prix to avoid the dismal weekend bleeding into the seven-time F1 world champion's end of season plans.

When Hamilton was running around the track last of the remaining runners with a badly damaged Ferrari, the Brit must have been very tempted to just return to the pits and end his afternoon early.

But he didn't do that until lap 40 out of 71, despite the fact it was abundantly clear that he was not going to score any points. And that was in an attempt to cleverly avoid a penalty for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

F1 champion trolls FIA over drivers cutting corners

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has trolled the sport's governing body the FIA, suggesting that they will only change a rule if he does something wrong.

Alonso was left audibly frustrated at the Mexican Grand Prix when several of the front runners cut the corner at turns one, two and three section of the track, even suggesting on team radio that he would overtake a Williams ahead of him by simply cutting the corner.

But he saved his best thoughts for the Brazilian GP weekend, trolling the FIA for their lack of action.

Toto Wolff declares Max Verstappen 'ship has sailed'

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has declared that the 'ship has sailed' for reigning champion Max Verstappen to be in with a chance of retaining the drivers' title in 2025.

The Dutchman has picked up four consecutive championships with Red Bull in the past four campaigns and is still mathematically in contention for a record-matching fifth, which is currently held by Michael Schumacher.

But a win for Lando Norris at the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to Wolff issuing a damning verdict on the Dutchman's chances of a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64million court battle over 2008 F1 title win

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has issued a response to legal action that has been started by Felipe Massa over the Brit's 2008 title win, with the case going to court last week.

Massa is seeking damages of up to £64 million for what he alleges was a breach of contract or duty regarding the 2008 F1 scandal known as 'Crashgate'.

While Massa has explicitly said that he does not wish to implicate Hamilton in the legal proceedings, the 40-year-old did issue a response at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The ONE thing Lando Norris must do to silence F1 boos

One of the recurring themes at recent F1 race weekends has been Lando Norris standing on the podium, having claimed grand prix podiums in each of the last four grands prix, as well as a sprint race win.

But this has also led to another recurring theme of the season, the booing of British star Norris.

How can the McLaren driver stop those boos and become more appreciated by F1 fans around the world?

