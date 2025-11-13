Former F1 team principal Franz Tost caused controversy after he called Gabriel Bortoleto’s mother ‘stupid’ during the live broadcast of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Brazilian driver endured a nightmare home race weekend, starting on Saturday with a dramatic crash into Turn 1 during the sprint race which rendered Bortoleto unable to compete in qualifying.

In Sunday’s grand prix, Bortoleto failed to make it past the first lap after he made contact with Lance Stroll at Turn 10 and the youngster spun into the wall.

During Bortoleto’s crash the TV footage cut to the Sauber garage where the Brazilian’s girlfriend Isabella Bernardini and his mother Andrea watched on, naturally appearing anxious after the incident.

When this moment was played on TV screens via Austrian broadcaster ORF, commentator and former Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost delivered comments about Bortoleto’s family that shocked viewers.

“He is in a learning phase. The mothers don't need to look so stupid. This is perfectly normal, it's a crash period," Tost said.

Tost comments draw complaints

Following Tost’s comments ORF released a statement, apologising for the commentators' response to Bortoleto’s crash.

ORF wrote on social media: “During the co-commentary of the Formula 1 GP in Brazil, an unacceptable statement was unfortunately made during the hectic start phase, for which we would like to sincerely apologise.”

"The expression and choice of words were completely inappropriate and ORF Sport will take appropriate precautions to ensure that something like this does not happen again."

Tost served as Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) team principal from 2005 until 2023, spending 18 years in the role.

READ MORE: Ferrari told to impose media blackout after attack on Hamilton and Leclerc

Related