Ferrari told to impose media blackout after attack on Hamilton and Leclerc

Ferrari F1 team have been told to implement a media blackout as they go in search of a strong finish to the season.

The team have been at the heart of F1 headlines this week, after Ferrari chairman John Elkann said that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc should 'talk less' and instead focus on their driving.

Elkann praised Ferrari mechanics and engineers for their work in 2025, but said that everything else was 'below par'.

The comments came following a dismal Brazilian Grand Prix weekend in which Ferrari only managed to score six points out of 58 available, after a double DNF in the main race.

It means that, with three race weekends to go in the season, Ferrari are currently fourth in the constructors' championship, 36 points behind second-place Mercedes.

Now, Italian publication Sky Italia have told Ferrari that they should 'stay silent' for a few weeks to avoid any more headlines being made about any internal feuding.

They've suggested that a 'press blackout' could be the way to go for Ferrari, as they try to focus on improving their car and claiming second spot in the constructors' championship.

Elkann's unhelpful comments

Given the fact that Hamilton, Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur are all guaranteed to remain with the Maranello-based outfit for the 2026 season at least, Elkann's comments seem to have emerged at a strange time.

He said that Ferrari need drivers that 'focus on driving and talk less', but all of Leclerc and Hamilton's moaning in recent race weekends has been aimed at trying to get better processes within the Ferrari team ready for 2026.

When new regulations sweep into the sport next year, Ferrari are hoping to once again challenge for a first world championship title since 2008, and Hamilton in particular has been sharing his wealth of championship-winning experience to try and get them to that point.

The Brit's form may not have been particularly good this year, but there is surely plenty for the team to learn from him in terms of knowledge, having spent 12 seasons with a team who won eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014-2021.

Elkann may have been trying to put pressure on Hamilton, Leclerc and Vasseur to perform better over the next three race weekends, but if anything his comments have just drawn more unwanted media attention and headlines to the team.

