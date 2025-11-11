F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has made a public statement following a dressing down from Ferrari chairman John Elkann in the media.

After enjoying a brief resurgence in Austin and Mexico, Ferrari were once again plagued by a frustrating result at the Brazilian Grand Prix where both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc failed to finish the race due to separate incidents.

Hamilton made contact with the rear of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine in the early stages of the race and was forced to nurse a damaged floor for 38 laps before retiring the car.

Reflecting on the race to the media afterwards, Hamilton refused to blame the team however, and said: “It’s a shame because I love Brazil, and everyone in the team.

“Every single person in this team turns up every week and gives it their absolute best.”

Ferrari civil war erupts after Brazilian GP

Despite Hamilton’s favourable outlook on his Ferrari team, chairman of the Prancing Horses John Elkann, took umbrage with both Hamilton and Leclerc after the Brazilian GP and hit out at the pair in a surprise jibe.

Speaking at an Italian Olympic Committee ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Elkann said: "If we look at the season in F1, we can say we have mechanics who are winning the championship with the performances they're putting in, particularly with everything they are doing in our pit stops.

"If we look at our engineers, the car has undoubtedly improved. If we look at the rest, it's not up to standard.

"We have drivers who need to focus more and talk less, because we still have important races to come, and finishing second in the constructors isn't impossible."

While Hamilton did not directly reference Elkann’s comments in the media, the seven-time world champion issued a message of his own that was certainly a powerful reply to the accusations directed at himself and Leclerc.

“I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever. Thank you, Brazil, always,” Hamilton wrote on social media.

