F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen in miracle drive at Brazilian GP as McLaren title charge unravels

F1 champion Max Verstappen produced a drive for the ages to finish third at the Brazilian Grand Prix as a win for Lando Norris destroyed Oscar Piastri's title chances.

Verstappen converted a pit lane start into a third place podium finish in Sao Paulo, charging through the field to once again pull off a major recovery at the Brazilian GP.

Meanwhile, Norris strengthened his championship lead and pulled off the perfect weekend, claiming pole for both the sprint and the grand prix, while also winning both races.

His team-mate Piastri crumbled however, as his campaign for a maiden world title unravelled and he finished fifth behind George Russell.

Piastri was also awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, after he dived down the inside of Kimi Antonelli on the safety car restart.

The McLaren star locked up and made contact with the Italian, who then collided with Charles Leclerc and was knocked out of the race.

Lewis Hamilton endured a disastrous start to the Brazilian GP after he ran into the back of Franco Colapinto and sustained damage to his front wing.

The champion was forced to the pit and repair the broken wing, but when Hamilton returned to the track he confirmed over team radio that there were further issues with his damaged floor and lacked downforce throughout the race.

Hamilton was awarded a five-second time penalty for the collision with Colapinto, eventually being forced to retire the car to round off a miserable weekend for the Brit.

F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren — 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +10.388secs 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +10.750secs 4 George Russell Mercedes +15.267secs 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +15.749secs 6 Oliver Bearman Haas +29.630secs 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +52.642secs 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +52.873secs 9 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +53.324secs 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +53.914secs 11 Alex Albon Williams +54.184secs 12 Esteban Ocon Haas +54.696secs 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +55.420secs 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +55.766secs 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +57.777secs 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +58.247secs 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +69.176secs DNF Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +34 LAPS DNF Charles Leclerc Ferrari +66 LAPS DNF Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber NO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

