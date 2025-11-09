F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen in miracle drive at Brazilian GP as McLaren title charge unravels
F1 champion Max Verstappen produced a drive for the ages to finish third at the Brazilian Grand Prix as a win for Lando Norris destroyed Oscar Piastri's title chances.
Verstappen converted a pit lane start into a third place podium finish in Sao Paulo, charging through the field to once again pull off a major recovery at the Brazilian GP.
Meanwhile, Norris strengthened his championship lead and pulled off the perfect weekend, claiming pole for both the sprint and the grand prix, while also winning both races.
His team-mate Piastri crumbled however, as his campaign for a maiden world title unravelled and he finished fifth behind George Russell.
Piastri was also awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, after he dived down the inside of Kimi Antonelli on the safety car restart.
The McLaren star locked up and made contact with the Italian, who then collided with Charles Leclerc and was knocked out of the race.
Lewis Hamilton endured a disastrous start to the Brazilian GP after he ran into the back of Franco Colapinto and sustained damage to his front wing.
The champion was forced to the pit and repair the broken wing, but when Hamilton returned to the track he confirmed over team radio that there were further issues with his damaged floor and lacked downforce throughout the race.
Hamilton was awarded a five-second time penalty for the collision with Colapinto, eventually being forced to retire the car to round off a miserable weekend for the Brit.
F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|—
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+10.388secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+10.750secs
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+15.267secs
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+15.749secs
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+29.630secs
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+52.642secs
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+52.873secs
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+53.324secs
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+53.914secs
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+54.184secs
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+54.696secs
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+55.420secs
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+55.766secs
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+57.777secs
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+58.247secs
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+69.176secs
|DNF
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+34 LAPS
|DNF
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+66 LAPS
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
