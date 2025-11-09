close global

﻿
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen in miracle drive at Brazilian GP as McLaren title charge unravels

Sheona Mountford
F1 champion Max Verstappen produced a drive for the ages to finish third at the Brazilian Grand Prix as a win for Lando Norris destroyed Oscar Piastri's title chances.

Verstappen converted a pit lane start into a third place podium finish in Sao Paulo, charging through the field to once again pull off a major recovery at the Brazilian GP.

Meanwhile, Norris strengthened his championship lead and pulled off the perfect weekend, claiming pole for both the sprint and the grand prix, while also winning both races.

His team-mate Piastri crumbled however, as his campaign for a maiden world title unravelled and he finished fifth behind George Russell.

Piastri was also awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, after he dived down the inside of Kimi Antonelli on the safety car restart.

The McLaren star locked up and made contact with the Italian, who then collided with Charles Leclerc and was knocked out of the race.

Lewis Hamilton endured a disastrous start to the Brazilian GP after he ran into the back of Franco Colapinto and sustained damage to his front wing.

The champion was forced to the pit and repair the broken wing, but when Hamilton returned to the track he confirmed over team radio that there were further issues with his damaged floor and lacked downforce throughout the race.

Hamilton was awarded a five-second time penalty for the collision with Colapinto, eventually being forced to retire the car to round off a miserable weekend for the Brit.

F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+10.388secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+10.750secs
4George RussellMercedes+15.267secs
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+15.749secs
6Oliver BearmanHaas+29.630secs
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+52.642secs
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+52.873secs
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+53.324secs
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+53.914secs
11Alex AlbonWilliams+54.184secs
12Esteban OconHaas+54.696secs
13Carlos SainzWilliams+55.420secs
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+55.766secs
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+57.777secs
16Lance StrollAston Martin+58.247secs
17 Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+69.176secs
DNFLewis HamiltonFerrari+34 LAPS
DNFCharles LeclercFerrari+66 LAPS
DNFGabriel BortoletoKick SauberNO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

F1 Standings

