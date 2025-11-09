Oscar Piastri slapped with huge FIA penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 title challenger Oscar Piastri has been handed a huge FIA penalty after he caused chaos during a safety car restart at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The McLaren star locked up at the first corner and made contact with Kimi Antonelli, who then ricocheted into the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
The contact between Antonelli and Leclerc forced the latter to retire from the race, with his suspension broken and parked his car into Turn 4.
Piastri was then placed under investigation by the FIA race stewards and was awarded a 10-second time penalty for the collision.
Piastri involved in early drama at Brazilian GP
The action came after a safety car period, caused by Gabriel Bortoleto who crashed into the barriers on lap one and ended his home race prematurely.
Eager for the chance to chase team-mate Lando Norris for the race lead, Piastri used the restart as a chance to clear Leclerc and Antonelli in front of him, only for the three wide battle into Turn 1 to result in a virtual safety car.
Meanwhile, Norris managed to avoid the chaos and maintain his lead out in front, which he had extended to nearly three seconds by the end of lap 15.
More to follow...
