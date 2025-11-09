Lewis Hamilton collides with rival as F1 star crashes OUT of Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton suffered a devastating start to the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix as home hero Gabriel Bortoleto crashed out of the race for the second time this weekend.

Hamilton initially made contact with the Williams of Carlos Sainz following lights out at Interlagos but it was his move into the back of an Alpine upon trying to overtake Franco Colapinto that cost the Ferrari star his front wing – forcing him into the pits.

An early safety car was deployed in Sao Paulo after the chaotic first two laps, with seven-time champion Hamilton dropping down from P13 to P19, last of those left on the grid as a result.

Following the incident that saw Hamilton pick up significant damage, Sky's pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said: "When he passed me in the pit lane there was so much damage to the guide vanes on the floor.

"He will be slower than a slow thing. There is so much damage to the floor of his Ferrari."

Meanwhile, rookie driver Bortoleto likely broke the hearts of his home fans and the Sauber mechanics who worked tirelessly to get his car ready for Sunday's race after he crashed out of the sprint, but having made contact with Lance Stroll, the Brazilian is now out of his first home grand prix as well.

Ferrari suffer in chaotic Brazilian GP start

Once Bortoleto's vehicle had been cleared from the track, the racing action got underway once again when further disaster hit the Ferrari garage.

On lap six of the 71-lap event, championship contender Oscar Piastri made contact with Charles Leclerc, prompting an investigation into the incident from the FIA stewards which saw the McLaren driver slapped with a 10-second penalty.

The damage to the suspension on Leclerc's Ferrari was unsalvageable and the Monegasque driver was ruled out of the race in a devastating blow to the Scuderia's hopes of picking up P2 in the constructors' championship.

Hamilton continued the race as Ferrari's sole driver, but could be heard complaining that his car was 'crazy unstable'.

Elsewhere on track, title leader Lando Norris managed to stay out of the drama and cling on to his pole position, but reigning champion Max Verstappen continued to storm through the pack having started from the pit lane.

After 17 laps, the Red Bull star had already made it up to P9 having overtaken Hamilton.

