F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'
F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'
Nico Rosberg feared he was going to be sacked by the Williams team
Nico Rosberg has opened up on how he feared he was going to get sacked in his debut season in Formula 1.
Rosberg arrived in F1 in 2006 at the Williams team fresh off the back of winning the GP2 (now F2) championship a year earlier.
The German made a sensational start too, claiming seventh place on his debut race at the Bahrain Grand Prix and at the time the youngest ever fastest lap at the age of just 20. A record that has since been beaten by Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli.
But Rosberg from then on struggled, only finishing in the points once more during the season at the chaotic rain hit Nurburgring for the European Grand Prix.
Up against experienced but not so forgiving team-mate Mark Webber, Rosberg struggled to settle at the team raising internal doubts over whether he was cut out for the pinnacle of motorsport that had seen his father Keke become world champion in 1982.
READ MORE: FIA president delivers blunt Verstappen verdict: F1 will survive without him
Rosberg at Williams breaking point
Rosberg said on LinkedIn: "In my first year in Formula 1, I was convinced I was going to get fired, and I was really struggling mentally!
"We had a bad car that was breaking down, and we were finishing well out of points.
"There was massive pressure, and the fear was real that I wouldn’t get a second season.
"I was right where I’d wanted to be my whole life. Everything had been leading to this, but suddenly my dream felt more fragile than ever!"
Despite Rosberg's fears, he earned a second season at Williams and following the exit of Webber became team leader before he moved to Mercedes in 2010.
In the process of seeing off the challenge from the returning Michael Schumacher as team-mate, Rosberg one his first race at the 2012 Chinese Grand Prix.
In 2014, Rosberg was paired with Lewis Hamilton, losing out in two championship battles before finally seeing off his fierce rival in 2016.
After his incredible championship win that defeated Hamilton at his peak, Rosberg shocked the sporting world after announcing his immediate retirement from the sport.
READ MORE: Alonso just dropped the coldest truth bomb on Aston Martin F1 project
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Lewis Hamilton'
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin 2026 flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Fernando Alonso insider
- Yesterday 21:15
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'
Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Lewis Hamilton'
Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return
Aston Martin 2026 flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Fernando Alonso insider
Latest News
F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'
- 15 minutes ago
Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Lewis Hamilton'
- 1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari fury, F1 star slams team strategy
- 2 hours ago
We thought F1 was bad: INDYCAR drivers rage over crazy rules: 'If INDYCAR f*** up again, I'm penalised?'
- Yesterday 22:56
Daniel Ricciardo on life in the F1 paddock: 'That was not normal'
- Yesterday 21:55
Most read
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april