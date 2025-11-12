Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has issued a response to legal action that has been started by Felipe Massa over the Brit's 2008 title win, with the case going to court last week.

Massa is seeking damages of up to £64 million for what he alleges was a breach of contract or duty regarding the 2008 F1 scandal known as 'Crashgate'.

At the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed into the wall in order to help his team-mate Fernando Alonso win the race, something which came to light a year later in 2009 after Piquet Jr had been dropped by Renault and team principal Flavio Briatore had been banned from the sport.

However, comments made in 2023 by Ecclestone suggested that he and then FIA boss Max Mosley knew about Renault's plan earlier than when Piquet publicly revealed it in 2009, but wanted to avoid a scandal in the sport.

Brazilian F1 legend Massa is alleging that this was a breach of contract or duty, particularly as that race saw him finish 13th, and championship rival Hamilton finished up in third. Ferrari's Massa went on to lose out on the 2008 championship by a single point, with Hamilton taking his maiden win instead.

Massa claims that the result of the race could have been null and void if Renault had been investigated sooner, and is therefore seeking damages worth around £64 million for what he claims is loss of earnings and sponsorship.

Now, for the first time since the case went to court, Hamilton has spoken out on the matter, with Massa having already confirmed that his case is not against Hamilton and that he does not wish for the Brit to be implicated.

"I have no opinion on the matter," Hamilton told media at the Brazilian GP. "I don't read anything and I know nothing, simply because this matter has nothing to do with me.

"Whatever Felipe's reasons, I have no doubt he believes it, and rightly so. As for me, I'm just focusing on my job."

2008 F1 championship battle

After a thrilling championship battle, Hamilton and Massa headed into the final race of the season in Massa's home country of Brazil with Hamilton just needing fifth place in order to claim his maiden title, if Massa won the race.

But in chaotic conditions, Massa drove brilliantly to take the win, but Hamilton found himself down in sixth after a late overtake on him by Toro Rosso's Sebastian Vettel.

It was looking likely to be more Interlagos heartbreak for Hamilton, having lost out on the championship by a single point the year before after experiencing gearbox issues in the season finale.

However, Hamilton overtook Timo Glock on the final lap of the race, sparking jubilant celebrations from both Ferrari and McLaren - Ferrari thought that Massa had won the title before the celebrations turned into commiserations.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was told via team radio that he was in fact world champion for the first time, and he has recently admitted that he had no idea that his overtake on Glock had made him world champion, in a dramatic conclusion to the season.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton blamed for 'indefensible' Brazilian Grand Prix mistake

Related