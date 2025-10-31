Lewis Hamilton looks set to keep his 2008 F1 title after a key detail emerged as Felipe Massa went to court in London this week.

Massa is disputing his missed 2008 F1 title and is seeking approximately £64 million in damages due to ‘Crashgate’ at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The Brazilian driver argued that he lost out on the drivers’ championship in 2008 because of the points he lost at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Nelson Piquet Jr deliberately crashed his Renault.

Massa was then leading the race, but finished the race in 13th while Piquet Jr’s Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso, won the race. In the end, Massa finished the season in second place and just one point behind the eventual champion Hamilton.

The former driver’s claim of £64 million in damages, relates to his loss of earnings and sponsorship against the FIA, Formula One Management and Bernie Ecclestone.

However, the defendants are asking the court to strike out Massa’s claim, and argue that the Brazilian delayed too long in bringing it and that he has no real prospect of successfully arguing that the Singapore GP crash caused him to lose the 2008 championship.

Will Hamilton lose his 2008 F1 title?

According to a 41-page document presented by Massa’s defence, a passage states that the Brazilian intends to maintain the unchanged result.

An excerpt stated: “Mr. Massa is not seeking any alteration to the outcome of the 2008 Championship. Nor is there any suggestion, despite this process having been widely publicized in the press, that any third parties wish to approach the Court.”

Therefore, Hamilton’s first of seven world titles, which he won at Interlagos in 2008, is set to remain.

The hearing will continue in London until Friday, October 31, where Judge Robert Jay will reach a verdict on the final day regarding the continuation or closure of the case. It is also possible that the pronouncement could extend for several more weeks.

