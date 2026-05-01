'Sometimes you're just unlucky' - Max Verstappen won't give up on Nurburgring despite fatal crash

Max Verstappen won't give up his Nurburgring 24h attempt following a tragic accident during the Qualifiers

F1 champion Max Verstappen has said there is no reason for him to skip racing at the Nurburgring despite the safety concerns.

The recent debate over safety at the infamous Nordschleife has been reignited by a serious accident at the German circuit during the Qualifiers in April.

66-year-old driver Juha Miettinen tragically lost his life, sending shockwaves through the international racing community with the NLS4 race being cancelled.

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While Verstappen expressed his condolences, he insists that such incidents don’t justify withdrawing from competition. Later this month, his own team, Verstappen Racing, will still be taking on the Nurburgring 24-hour race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

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Verstappen: Danger exists everywhere

Speaking to the media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen was questioned about the specific risks posed by the challenging Eifel circuit, to which he responded: "Sometimes you just have bad luck.

"I could easily head to my hotel tonight, slip in the shower, and break my neck. Riding a bike in Amsterdam can be dangerous too, there's always a risk of being hit by a bus. Danger exists everywhere, and sometimes it’s just about being unlucky."

Verstappen was quick to dismiss any claims that Red Bull's management might step in to ban him from the prestigious endurance race.

"That’s purely hypothetical and isn’t on the table at all."

Meanwhile, the Nurburgring has introduced several new safety measures, including the installation of twenty-eight digital light panels along the Nordschleife to better alert drivers in low visibility and dangerous conditions.

For now, Verstappen’s main focus remains on F1 and is gearing up for a busy sprint weekend in the United States. The Dutch driver has endured a challenging start to the 2026 season, and currently sits ninth in the drivers' standings, while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli leads the pack.

Verstappen is hopeful that significant updates to his RB22 will help him turn things around at the Miami International Autodrome.

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