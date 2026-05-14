F1 News Today: Ferrari struck by Leclerc contract bombshell as Alonso reveals Aston Martin retirement talks

Ferrari F1 team may have to face up to the reality that it is time for star driver Charles Leclerc to look for a contract elsewhere if they cannot provide him with a competitive car in 2026 and beyond.

The 28-year-old is now in his eighth season with the Scuderia but only has eight race wins to his name and is yet to win a drivers' title.

So it is no surprise that a rival F1 squad has reportedly made an offer for the Monegasque driver to switch teams.

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Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has not been shy about the fact that retirement is on his mind as a difficult season with Aston Martin progresses.

But the Spaniard has now provided an update over where his head is at regarding the rest of his F1 career, sharing details over plans to sit down with his current team to discuss retirement.

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Max Verstappen Nurburgring absence confirmed as F1 champion to miss fan event due to safety concerns

F1 champion Max Verstappen has been warned not to attend fan events ahead of the Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend due to safety concerns.

The Dutchman is set to make his debut in the legendary endurance race on Saturday, but was absent from the pre-race parade in the nearby German town of Adenau on Wednesday.

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Toto Wolff told to hold urgent Mercedes meeting over F1 title fight: ‘He needs to sit down with them’

Heated team-mate rivalries are as old as F1 itself, but are we witnessing the birth of a brand new one?

As the 2026 title fight intensifies between Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, their F1 boss Toto Wolff has been warned he should gather his driver duo in order to lay out some ground rules.

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Adrian Newey set for another Aston Martin headache after FIA decision

The latest changes to the F1 rules proposed by the FIA could intensify the headache already plaguing Aston Martin and their chief designer Adrian Newey.

The ex-Red Bull star has been left scratching his head for most of 2026 thanks to a tricky start with Aston Martin and their new power unit providers Honda, with many keen to see if the design genius will be able to turn things around.

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