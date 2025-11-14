Restaurant apologises after FREE burger deal puts 'curse' on Oscar Piastri
Restaurant apologises after FREE burger deal puts 'curse' on Oscar Piastri
Australian burger chain Grill’d has issued a tongue-in-cheek apology on social media after ‘changing F1 history’ with their free Oscar Piastri burger deal.
At one stage of the 2025 F1 season it looked as if Piastri had written the letter, sealed the envelope and licked the stamp on his first ever drivers’ title, sitting 34 points clear of team-mate Lando Norris after his DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Two months and six grands prix later, Piastri hasn’t claimed another race win and is now 24 points behind Norris with only three rounds remaining.
There is probably a rational explanation behind this decline in form, Norris has found that extra gear and ability in the car leaving Piastri in his wake, but this won’t do for F1 fans.
No, they need an implausible conspiracy theory that could just be perceived as true due to a wild coincidence. Enter Grill’d stage left.
Undone not by a Brit but a burger
In September, so confident regarding Piastri’s form, it was announced that the burger brand were giving out free bonus burger coupons every Monday that Piastri had managed to claim a podium.
Since then, the Aussie has either DNF'd or finished fourth or fifth in a race, with no podium in sight for Piastri. The conclusion? He’s been cursed!
Naturally the theory gained traction on social media, to the point where Grill’d themselves released a mock apology at their impact on Piastri’s F1 title chances, in what has materialised into an even greater marketing ploy than originally envisioned. The lesson? Capitalism always wins.
"To everyone who believes in the ‘Curse’, we’d like to apologise. To you and to F1 fans everywhere," they wrote on Instagram.
"We never meant to create a burger so delicious it could change the course of F1 history. So yes, we’re sorry. Sorry our burgers slap that hard.
"Sure, we can take a joke about a curse - but let’s be real, we’d never bet against a guy like Oscar Piastri. He’s our homegrown Aussie hero, and we’ll always be in his corner.
"Today, tomorrow and forever - we’ve got your back, Oscar. Team Grill’d."
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton finds NEW ally as team confirm contract extension
Related
Latest News
Charles Leclerc and adorable dog Leo bask in 697MILLION exposure
- 1 hour ago
Restaurant apologises after FREE burger deal puts 'curse' on Oscar Piastri
- 2 hours ago
Undercover police to be deployed at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Las Vegas set to be hit by STORMS throughout week before F1 grand prix
- Yesterday 20:30
McLaren in astonishing bid to 'sign Valentino Rossi'
- Yesterday 19:42
Ferrari are F1's wealthiest team at $6.4bn but TWO of their rivals are catching up
- Yesterday 18:58
Most read
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november