Oscar Piastri FREE burger deal changes after McLaren driver's poor form

F1 championship challenger Oscar Piastri's recent drop off in form has not only hampered his chances of winning the title, but it has also hampered an Australian restaurant's discount!

McLaren star Piastri led the world championship all the way from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix up to last time out at the Mexican GP. Having started the season with seven grands prix wins from the opening 15 races, Piastri has not won a race since the Dutch GP.

It's a run that saw team-mate Lando Norris manage to close the gap in the championship from a 34-point deficit to a nine-point lead after the Brazilian GP sprint race.

And it's also a run that has seen Australian restaurant chain Grill'd have to change a key offer. In September, it was announced that the burger brand were giving out free bonus burger coupons every Monday that Piastri had managed to claim a podium.

But, with no podiums in his last four grands prix starts, Grill'd have now changed that offer to being a free bonus burger whenever Piastri races. So if you live in Australia, make the most of these last four race weekends! Although, I'm not sure whether that deal includes sprint races.

Can Piastri bounce back?

With 33 points on offer, this weekend could be crucial in the eventual direction of the drivers' championship, as could the sprint race weekend in Qatar in the penultimate event of the season.

There's no doubt that the Australian driver is under pressure in the season, with both Norris and Max Verstappen battling him hard for the championship.

A grand prix win in Brazil would go a long way to putting Piastri back on track for a maiden title success, and it also might mean that Grill'd will want to change their offer up again ahead of next season.

With the mammoth length of F1 seasons these days, 24 days when fans can claim a free bonus burger might just put a hefty dent in the restaurant chain's pockets.

READ MORE: Zak Brown absent for McLaren Brazilian GP

Related