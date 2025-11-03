F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Sao Paulo

F1 returns to Sao Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend as the title race welcomes a new leader.

Lando Norris' victory last time out at the Mexican GP saw him usurp Oscar Piastri at the top of the drivers' standings by only a single point.

Another podium finish for Max Verstappen keeps him in championship contention and 36 points behind the Norris, with a win Brazil crucial for the Dutchman's title chances going forwards.

It's good news for Verstappen however, who returns to the scene of his spectacular victory in 2024 where he stormed from P17 in the wet to claim the Brazilian GP race win.

And to make it all even more exciting? Two races will feature at the 2025 Brazilian GP, with the sprint returning and an extra eight points on offer for the winner.

Will rain once again orchestrate chaos at Interlagos? Here is the full weather report across all competitive sessions at the Brazilian GP.

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 7 (FP1 & Sprint Qualifying)

For the opening session of the Brazilian GP weekend, there is a 26 per cent chance of a small rain shower, with light clouds covering the circuit at 11:30am local time (BST).

With only one hour of practice to get to grips with the track - and several rookies who have never competed around Interlagos - FP1 will be a crucial session and rain could present an inconvenience.

Aside from any potential rain, temperatures are a manageable 24 degrees Celsius and humidity sits at 68 per cent, giving a real feel of 28 degrees.

The chance of rain will increase for sprint qualifying on Friday (3:30pm local time) rising to 46 per cent, and a gentle breeze will arrive from the north.

However, as the session progresses the chance of rain will decrease to 17 per cent (at 4pm), meaning the shootout for sprint pole is less likely to be impacted.

Temperatures will rise to 27 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 32, and humidity will decrease from the morning to 58 per cent.

Saturday, November 8 (Sprint & Qualifying)

Buckle up! The weather is threatening chaos for Saturday's sprint race which begins at 11am local time (BST).

There's a whopping 70 per cent chance of rain for lights out of the sprint, with wind speeds picking up to 14mph, which won't dwindle throughout the race distance.

Temperatures sit at a cooler 23 degrees Celsius, although real feel is higher at 29 degrees as humidity reaches 82 per cent. The air temperature will only be amplified in the cockpit and with a wet track, expect tricky conditions out on track.

By the time grand prix qualifying rolls around at 3pm local time (BST) the weather will have calmed down a bit, with only 38 per cent chance of rain forecast.

Although the sky still has something to say about matters, with thunder muscling its way into the forecast and air temperatures will rise slightly to 24 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds will decrease to 12mph, and instead a gentle breeze will enter the circuit from the west and north west.

Sunday, November 9 (Race)

Rain could once again control the race in Brazil, with gentle rain expected for lights out at 2pm local time (BST). The race distance will feature the highest chance of rain all day, with 50 per cent forecast, although no thunderstorms are expected on Sunday.

The temperature will drop to a positively cool 19 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 21 degrees and humidity at 69 per cent. Wind speeds also lessen to 10mph with only a gentle breeze forecast for the Brazilian GP.

That being said, this is Brazil and the weather can be unpredictable right up until the session start time. So, make sure you continue to check in with this page for regular weather updates across the Brazilian GP weekend.

