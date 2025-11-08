F1 championship leader Lando Norris has once again been on the receiving end of boos from the crowd at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The McLaren F1 star headed into the sprint weekend in Sao Paulo just one point ahead of team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri and further strengthened his position on Friday after claiming his first sprint pole of the season.

The Brit then went on to lead every lap of the 100km event before taking the sprint victory and now boasts a gap of nine points to Piastri after the Aussie driver crashed out of Saturday's race, failing to pick up any points.

After claiming both the sprint pole and sprint victory, Norris spoke to Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick, but the 25-year-old was once again met with heavy booing during his post-sprint qualifying and post-sprint race interviews.

Speaking during Saturday's edition of Ted's Notebook, Sky's pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz clarified this, telling viewers: "I’ve got to tell you when he [Norris] appeared with Jamie Chadwick having got sprint pole, there was more booing of Lando in the grandstands, even when they did the bit after the FIA animation, when Lando’s face came up in the crowd, there was more booing of Lando."

Why are F1 fans booing Lando Norris?

Norris has quickly joined fellow British F1 star Lewis Hamilton as one of the sport's most popular drivers in recent years, but whilst you may expect his championship contention this season to boost his status even further, a controversial incident earlier this year appears to have marred that.

At the Italian GP back in September, Norris was called into the pits to help with strategy for his team-mate Piastri with just six laps to go. But after suffering a painfully slow pit-stop of 5.9 seconds, Piastri undercut Norris, and was instructed to give the place back by McLaren.

The Aussie driver begrudgingly obliged, handing P2 back to Norris and finishing the race in P3 himself.

Norris was booed heavily on the podium in Monza whilst Piastri and race winner Max Verstappen were met with cheers and as the title fight has continued to get tighter since then, that moment has not gone down well with fans.

Norris was booed last time out at the Mexican GP throughout the weekend, but the crowd certainly made their opinions known on the Sunday after the Brit won the race and regained his lead in the drivers' standings by a single point.

If his success in Sao Paulo continues, more boos are to be expected according to Kravitz.

The Sky F1 star continued to explain the fan response in his sprint notebook show, adding: "I think it’s just because the same with Mexico that people don’t appreciate the shenanigans with messing around and wanting the place or asking for the place back or being given the place back from Oscar in Monza, that seems to be what it is, that seems to have gone down badly.

"Nothing against Lando personally but the Papaya rules thing seems to have played badly. We understand it has because it played badly with the crowd in Mexico and in Brazil as well, so not nice, but I’m just reporting what happened here today. More boos for Lando Norris.

"But hey, looks like the way he’s going he might well end up winning the grand prix and maybe being on pole so he might have to just live with that and as he says, it gives him energy, fuels him to do better anyway."

