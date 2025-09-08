F1 star BOOED by fans after controversial incident
F1 star BOOED by fans after controversial incident
The passionate tifosi demonstrated that they were capable of showing more than admiration at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, as one F1 star was booed on the Monza podium.
The 16th round of the championship saw four-time title holder Max Verstappen return to the top once again, beating both McLaren drivers to P1.
Red Bull's star driver demonstrated his pedigree once again by crossing the line almost 20 seconds before his nearest challenger Lando Norris, with his McLaren team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri not far behind.
To the disappointment of the tifosi, neither Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton were able to represent Ferrari on the most iconic podium on the F1 calendar, with the Scuderia's driver duo finishing P4 and P6 respectively.
The passionate fans surprisingly showed plenty of support for Verstappen as if the reigning champion was one of their own, but McLaren driver Norris was not met with a similar response upon entering the Italian GP podium.
Norris faced with shocking Monza response
The British racer was booed significantly having finished the race ahead of Piastri after McLaren once again marred the end of a grand prix by issuing team orders.
Norris endured a painfully slow pit stop that lasted 5.9 seconds having pitted to hopefully hand Piastri an advantage over Leclerc, but following the mistake in the pits, the Aussie racer was ordered to hand the position back to his team-mate after undercutting him.
This move led many to boo Norris on the podium but seemingly neither Verstappen nor Piastri were met with such a drastic reaction, with one fan revealing on social media: "I’m at Monza. They booed lando. The biggest cheers of the day were Lewis overtakes and lando’s slow pit."
One fan appeared amused by the booing, posting on 'X': "They booed norris and sang dudududu max verstappen I LOVE YOU TIFOSI."
Another took a more light-hearted approach, pointing out just how quickly the sport can change, saying: "I can still remember the boos he got in monza 2022 but look at what mclaren domination can do to a person."
However, quite a few F1 fans on 'X' were quick to state that Norris was not deserving of the response, with one writing: "MIND YOU LANDO DIDNT EVEN ASK FOR A SWAP!"
Such strong fan reactions have often led to controversy in the sport, with Verstappen and ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner heavily booed just seven months ago at the F175 live event in London.
The sentiment that no one deserves to be booed in F1 was echoed by one fan on social media, who stated: "Fans, come on, let’s not boo drivers. Come. On, we can do better."
F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star
READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen snatches Italian GP win after late McLaren drama
READ MORE: F1 team confirm Pierre Gasly signing
Related
Latest News
F1 star facing SUSPENSION after Italian Grand Prix controversy
- 27 minutes ago
Flavio Briatore confirms Franco Colapinto future following Alpine F1 announcement
- 1 hour ago
Marko throws Red Bull F1 driver future into further uncertainty after transfer talks
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso furious over Aston Martin reliability woes
- 3 hours ago
F1 star BOOED by fans after controversial incident
- 3 hours ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Today 08:56
Most read
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august