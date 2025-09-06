Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
Lewis Hamilton's disappointing showing during Italian Grand Prix qualifying has been further hit by an FIA penalty.
The Brit could only qualify fifth in his first race weekend at Monza with Ferrari, behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc for the 12th time this season in grand prix qualifying.
However, to make matters worse, Hamilton has a five-place grid penalty to serve, which means that he will start all the way down in P10 for Sunday's race at the Temple of Speed.
The penalty was given to him at last weekend's Dutch GP for failing to slow down under yellow flag conditions, but he did not get chance to serve it before crashing out in Zandvoort, and the punishment is carried over to Italy.
It's a bitter blow for Hamilton, who is still desperately searching for his first grand prix podium with Ferrari following his move back in January.
Hamilton's Ferrari dream
Hamilton has had a dismal first season at Ferrari, sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship, 42 points behind Leclerc.
With the eyes of the tifosi on him this weekend at Ferrari's home race in Monza, Hamilton will be dreaming of banishing his podium woes and giving the fans something to cheer in what has been a torrid 2025.
He will have a lot of work to do from P10, however, while Leclerc's fourth-place start may give Ferrari fans some hope that he can repeat his stunning 2024 victory.
Max Verstappen is set to start Sunday's race from pole position, with championship rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in second and third respectively. Hamilton's penalty means that George Russell is promoted up to complete the top five.
