Lewis Hamilton in shock over late FIA penalty at Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his immediate reaction to finding out he had been handed a five-place grid drop for this Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion was picked up for a failure to slow sufficiently under double yellow flags at the Dutch Grand Prix before the race had even begun, although the recommended ten-place penalty was reduced to five in acknowledgement of the fact that Hamilton did slow a little.

Hamilton revealed in Thursday's pre-race press conference that he didn't find out about the penalty until he'd landed back home after the race, with the stewards having chosen to wait until after the race to investigate the incident.

The Brit claimed to be 'shocked' by the punishment, which comes complete with a couple of penalty points to add to his superlicence for the next 12 months.

Hamilton 'shocked' by severe F1 penalty

Asked if he was frustrated by how late the penalty came for an incident which happened more than half an hour before the lights went out at Zandvoort, the 40-year-old said: "I don’t know how the other drivers have felt about the decisions of the last race but I landed back home and then saw that I got this penalty and I was really, really shocked to be honest.

"But, I mean it is what it is, it's obviously not black and white, the fact is if you look at the report, I did lift, but to their liking not enough, so that’s why it’s I guess they’re saying not more.

"But to get the penalty and get penalty points, it’s pretty hardcore but I’ll learn from it and there’s no point whinging about it. I’ll move forwards.

"It’s going to be challenging this weekend, qualifying, it’s already so close between us all, just getting into Q3 is tough, getting in the top five is very, very tough, and then on top of that, to then be set back five places is not great when you’re going into your first Monza GP with Ferrari but it gives me more to fight for and I’m very motivated to make up those places regardless."

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

Related